SAP Logistics Consultant at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP Logistics Consultant
to join their dynamic team.
Location Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/ Home office rotation
Minimum years of experience 6+ Years
Tasks and responsibilities:
- Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document
- ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)
- Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc
- Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
- Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.
- Integration testing with other modules
- Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing
- Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects
- Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners
- Go-live preparation and post Go-live support
- Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails
- Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level greements)
- Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support
- Executing the required changes through configuration
- Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls
- Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them
- Preparing test data for testing of CR’s (Change Requests
- Testing CR’s (Change Requests) and preparing test results
- Carrying out regression testing
- Interact with consultants of other modules
- User interface transactional solutions
Generic Technical/Functional Skills:
*SAP Module Configuration
- Development documentation
- Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
- Conduct SAP Module process configuration
- Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
- Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles
- Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
- Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
- Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
- Able to learn custom SAP developments
Specific Technical/Functional Skills Required:
- Have broad knowledge of SAP Logistic Processes (WM, MM, QM)
- Must have an Agile Methodology understanding or background.
Desired Skills:
- SAP Logistics Processes
- WM
- MM
- QM
- Agile