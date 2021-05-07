SAP Logistics Consultant at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP Logistics Consultant

to join their dynamic team.

Location Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/ Home office rotation

Minimum years of experience 6+ Years

Tasks and responsibilities:

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document

ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)

Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc

Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing

Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.

Integration testing with other modules

Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing

Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects

Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners

Go-live preparation and post Go-live support

Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails

Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level greements)

Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support

Executing the required changes through configuration

Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls

Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them

Preparing test data for testing of CR’s (Change Requests

Testing CR’s (Change Requests) and preparing test results

Carrying out regression testing

Interact with consultants of other modules

User interface transactional solutions

Generic Technical/Functional Skills:

*SAP Module Configuration

Development documentation

Analyse and solve SAP Module issues

Conduct SAP Module process configuration

Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation

Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles

Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes

Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

Able to learn custom SAP developments

Specific Technical/Functional Skills Required:

Have broad knowledge of SAP Logistic Processes (WM, MM, QM)

Must have an Agile Methodology understanding or background.

Desired Skills:

SAP Logistics Processes

WM

MM

QM

Agile

