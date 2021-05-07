SAP Logistics Consultant at Sabenza IT

May 7, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP Logistics Consultant
to join their dynamic team.

Location Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/ Home office rotation

Minimum years of experience 6+ Years

Tasks and responsibilities:

  • Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document
  • ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)
  • Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc
  • Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
  • Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.
  • Integration testing with other modules
  • Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing
  • Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects
  • Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners
  • Go-live preparation and post Go-live support
  • Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails
  • Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level greements)
  • Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support
  • Executing the required changes through configuration
  • Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls
  • Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them
  • Preparing test data for testing of CR’s (Change Requests
  • Testing CR’s (Change Requests) and preparing test results
  • Carrying out regression testing
  • Interact with consultants of other modules
  • User interface transactional solutions

Generic Technical/Functional Skills:
*SAP Module Configuration

  • Development documentation
  • Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
  • Conduct SAP Module process configuration
  • Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
  • Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles
  • Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
  • Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
  • Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
  • Able to learn custom SAP developments

Specific Technical/Functional Skills Required:

  • Have broad knowledge of SAP Logistic Processes (WM, MM, QM)
  • Must have an Agile Methodology understanding or background.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP Logistics Processes
  • WM
  • MM
  • QM
  • Agile

