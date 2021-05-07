SAP Test Analyst

May 7, 2021

We are looking for 2 SAP Test Analysts to join our Cape Town based Team. If youre ready to take on a new and exciting challenge, please get in contact and lets get the conversation started.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Cape Town

Level: Intermediate

Initial 6 month contract

  • Key performance Areas/ Outputs: Test Planning; Test scenario and/or test case preparation, construction and review; Test prerequisites compilation (dependencies, access, environment, data); Test execution, recording and defect logging; Test status updates and reporting; Test closure activities
  • SAP Testing experience
  • SAP experience or Certifications required: SD, MM, Retail and Purchasing
  • Functional and non-functional testing (performance-related and security-related testing)
  • Testing includes all integration to non-SAP external systems
  • JDA Forecasting, ASR, AWR experience
  • Data warehouse, ETL experience (experience in the Transactional Data Services Industry)
  • Manual Testing experience
  • Tools/ Technologies: ALM/ QC, Jira, SAP
  • Experience working within the retail sector
  • Comfortable working within an Agile environment

