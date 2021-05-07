SAP Test Analyst

We are looking for 2 SAP Test Analysts to join our Cape Town based Team. If youre ready to take on a new and exciting challenge, please get in contact and lets get the conversation started.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Cape Town

Level: Intermediate

Initial 6 month contract

Key performance Areas/ Outputs: Test Planning; Test scenario and/or test case preparation, construction and review; Test prerequisites compilation (dependencies, access, environment, data); Test execution, recording and defect logging; Test status updates and reporting; Test closure activities

SAP Testing experience

SAP experience or Certifications required: SD, MM, Retail and Purchasing

Functional and non-functional testing (performance-related and security-related testing)

Testing includes all integration to non-SAP external systems

JDA Forecasting, ASR, AWR experience

Data warehouse, ETL experience (experience in the Transactional Data Services Industry)

Manual Testing experience

Tools/ Technologies: ALM/ QC, Jira, SAP

Experience working within the retail sector

Comfortable working within an Agile environment

