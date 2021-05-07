Senior Accountant

Well known, well established Market Leader in the manufacturing and distribution of social expression merchandise requires an analytical, “hands-on”, top draw Accountant who is responsible and efficient and has the capacity to produce financials for 4 divisions. This role includes review and rectification of recons to completion of management pack, to strict deadline. You will be the right hand to a busy, knowledgeable, no nonsense F.M who doesn’t want to micromanage, so you must hit the ground running! This role is full of fantastic experience and the Company is full of happy people who never want to leave. The position is for someone who doesn’t just want to be “a number” and who is always highly valued because of his/her work ethic. Fantastic opportunity for a fantastic Accountant!!!

BCom plus at least 5 years’ experience in a similar role. Own car essential. English/Afrikaans secures.

Desired Skills:

Top draw Accountant

Produce financials

Review and rectification of recons

Completion of management packs

Work to strict deadlines

BCom

At least 5 years’ experience in a similar role

Own car essential

English/Afrikaans secures

