Senior AML Manager – Banking

Responsibilities
- Ensure the Bank is compliant with all AML/CFT legislation, regulatory and supervisory requirements, including Sanctions Compliance as well as aspects that overlap with other financial crimes
- Responsible for overseeing and managing the daily operations of the AML/CFT team
- Monitor and compile relevant reports to stakeholders, including senior management, regulators, and Head Office
- Provide guidance and support to the AML/CFT team in conducting their day-to-day job requirements
- Provide guidance and support to / monitoring of Business Departments regarding AML/CFT and Sanctions compliance and identify gaps and loopholes within the current policies, processes, and procedures to provide effective enhancements and mitigation
- Work closely with the AML/CFT team and Business Departments to draft and implement policies and procedures to ensure sufficient risk mitigation in terms of AML/CFT and Sanctions compliance
- Proficient knowledge of AML/CFT related systems
- Draft the Bank’s annual training plan and ensure training is conducted accordingly including the maintenance of approvals of training materials
- Provide AML/CFT and Sanctions Compliance training to all staff
- Ensure the Bank’s KYC pack is updated annually
- Assist the Financial Institution team to attend to KYC review requests from correspondent banks
- Draft the annual monitoring plan
- Conduct the AML/CFT compliance monitoring of Business Departments on a regular basis
- Managing regulatory, internal/external auditor, and Head Office auditor monitoring
- Monitor and complete AML/CFT related projects, such as the Enterprise Risk Assessment
- Draft and ensure the AML team’s quarterly key tasks are completed at the required standards
- Make necessary arrangements for the AMLCO meeting, including overseeing the scheduling of meetings, preparation of the agenda, and completion of minutes of the meetings
- Perform thorough analysis and provide a timeous response in relation to requests from Business Departments, ensuring that ML/FT risks are appropriately mitigated
- React timeously to all requests from external parties (regulators, external auditors, etc.) and provide accurate and complete information in relation to the request
- Ensure that responses to the international related queries, particularly New York queries, are compiled accurately and timeously
- Monitor the accuracy of registers relating to CTR/CTRA, STR/SAR, and TPR/TFAR/TFTR and ensure that the reports are accurately and timeously submitted to regulatory authorities
- Update the RMCP on a regular basis.
- Ensure the AMLMAS After Event and Real-Time cases are closed accurately and timeously
- Liaise with Head Office, FIC, FSCA, SARB, PA, NCR, SARS, and other regulators to the extent necessary on behalf of the Bank
- Attend external/stakeholder regulatory meetings including but not limited to FIC, SARB, PA, BASA, and PASA, etc. as required by the Head of the Department
- Report non-compliance to the Chief Compliance Officer and propose remedial action
- Ensure tasks allocated including ad-hoc tasks/projects are accurately completed on a timely basis and meet professional business writing requirements
- Assist management to conduct the performance appraisal of the AML/CFT team
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree – Law or Financial degree
- CAMS, CAMS-Audit, CAMS-FCI, CGSS, or relevant qualification
- 10 years AML/CFT working experience in the banking industry (knowledge of Rules and Regulations of the Prudential Authority, Companies Act, Banks Act, FICA, International Standards and requirements, etc.)
- 8 years general banking experience
- Excellent analytical and interpretive skills
- Proactive and self-motivated
- Good management skills and ability to lead the team and projects
- Sound and in-depth understanding of the FICA, ML/FT Control Regulation, the FIC Directives/Guidance Notes/Public Compliance Circulars, the international AML/CFT standards as well as the best industry practice
- Ability to translate the AML/CFT legislation/regulatory requirements into practical procedures and working methods
- Excellent presentation skills and business/report writing
- Decisive and ability to unpack complex situations
- Basic banking knowledge on different products/services
- Ability to identify and assess AML/CFT risks from products/services
Desired Skills:
- AML
- CFT
- Due Dilligence
- FICA
- Control regulations
- Banking
- Compliance
- Training
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Medical Aid
- Performance Bonus