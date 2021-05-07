Senior AML Manager – Banking

May 7, 2021

Responsibilities

  • Ensure the Bank is compliant with all AML/CFT legislation, regulatory and supervisory requirements, including Sanctions Compliance as well as aspects that overlap with other financial crimes
  • Responsible for overseeing and managing the daily operations of the AML/CFT team
  • Monitor and compile relevant reports to stakeholders, including senior management, regulators, and Head Office
  • Provide guidance and support to the AML/CFT team in conducting their day-to-day job requirements
  • Provide guidance and support to / monitoring of Business Departments regarding AML/CFT and Sanctions compliance and identify gaps and loopholes within the current policies, processes, and procedures to provide effective enhancements and mitigation
  • Work closely with the AML/CFT team and Business Departments to draft and implement policies and procedures to ensure sufficient risk mitigation in terms of AML/CFT and Sanctions compliance
  • Proficient knowledge of AML/CFT related systems
  • Draft the Bank’s annual training plan and ensure training is conducted accordingly including the maintenance of approvals of training materials
  • Provide AML/CFT and Sanctions Compliance training to all staff
  • Ensure the Bank’s KYC pack is updated annually
  • Assist the Financial Institution team to attend to KYC review requests from correspondent banks
  • Draft the annual monitoring plan
  • Conduct the AML/CFT compliance monitoring of Business Departments on a regular basis
  • Managing regulatory, internal/external auditor, and Head Office auditor monitoring
  • Monitor and complete AML/CFT related projects, such as the Enterprise Risk Assessment
  • Draft and ensure the AML team’s quarterly key tasks are completed at the required standards
  • Make necessary arrangements for the AMLCO meeting, including overseeing the scheduling of meetings, preparation of the agenda, and completion of minutes of the meetings
  • Perform thorough analysis and provide a timeous response in relation to requests from Business Departments, ensuring that ML/FT risks are appropriately mitigated
  • React timeously to all requests from external parties (regulators, external auditors, etc.) and provide accurate and complete information in relation to the request
  • Ensure that responses to the international related queries, particularly New York queries, are compiled accurately and timeously
  • Monitor the accuracy of registers relating to CTR/CTRA, STR/SAR, and TPR/TFAR/TFTR and ensure that the reports are accurately and timeously submitted to regulatory authorities
  • Update the RMCP on a regular basis.
  • Ensure the AMLMAS After Event and Real-Time cases are closed accurately and timeously
  • Liaise with Head Office, FIC, FSCA, SARB, PA, NCR, SARS, and other regulators to the extent necessary on behalf of the Bank
  • Attend external/stakeholder regulatory meetings including but not limited to FIC, SARB, PA, BASA, and PASA, etc. as required by the Head of the Department
  • Report non-compliance to the Chief Compliance Officer and propose remedial action
  • Ensure tasks allocated including ad-hoc tasks/projects are accurately completed on a timely basis and meet professional business writing requirements
  • Assist management to conduct the performance appraisal of the AML/CFT team

Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree – Law or Financial degree
  • CAMS, CAMS-Audit, CAMS-FCI, CGSS, or relevant qualification
  • 10 years AML/CFT working experience in the banking industry (knowledge of Rules and Regulations of the Prudential Authority, Companies Act, Banks Act, FICA, International Standards and requirements, etc.)
  • 8 years general banking experience
  • Excellent analytical and interpretive skills
  • Proactive and self-motivated
  • Good management skills and ability to lead the team and projects
  • Sound and in-depth understanding of the FICA, ML/FT Control Regulation, the FIC Directives/Guidance Notes/Public Compliance Circulars, the international AML/CFT standards as well as the best industry practice
  • Ability to translate the AML/CFT legislation/regulatory requirements into practical procedures and working methods
  • Excellent presentation skills and business/report writing
  • Decisive and ability to unpack complex situations
  • Basic banking knowledge on different products/services
  • Ability to identify and assess AML/CFT risks from products/services

Desired Skills:

  • AML
  • CFT
  • Due Dilligence
  • FICA
  • Control regulations
  • Banking
  • Compliance
  • Training

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension Fund
  • Medical Aid
  • Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position