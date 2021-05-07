Senior Electrical Engineering Manager

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.

Key responsibilities will include:

Provide custodianship of technical standards in the area of responsibility

Responsible for leading the Electrical teams in the technical department of the Division

Work with OEMs on the introduction and rollout of technology enhancements and upgrades across all the operations

Responsible for rolling out technical best practices across all the operations, internally / external benchmarks

Support Operations to ensure that KPI’s are achieved including SHER, OEE, Quality, Cost, Reliability

Ensure projects are delivered on-time, in full, within budget, with no error

Coaching and development of subject matter expertise, including development of talent and delivery of training courses

Provide systemic technical support on root cause analysis and problem solving on failures at operations, following the World Class Manufacturing processes

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Electronics / Electrical Engineering

7 years working experience managing technology / technical team environment

5 years’ experience in PLC based automated management systems (advantageous)

Project execution and operational readiness support experience (advantageous)

Be prepared to travel intermittently during project executions

South African Citizens only.

Due to the volumes of applications received – correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Electronics / Electrical Engineering

Learn more/Apply for this position