Senior Electrical Engineering Manager

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.
Key responsibilities will include:
- Provide custodianship of technical standards in the area of responsibility
- Responsible for leading the Electrical teams in the technical department of the Division
- Work with OEMs on the introduction and rollout of technology enhancements and upgrades across all the operations
- Responsible for rolling out technical best practices across all the operations, internally / external benchmarks
- Support Operations to ensure that KPI’s are achieved including SHER, OEE, Quality, Cost, Reliability
- Ensure projects are delivered on-time, in full, within budget, with no error
- Coaching and development of subject matter expertise, including development of talent and delivery of training courses
- Provide systemic technical support on root cause analysis and problem solving on failures at operations, following the World Class Manufacturing processes
The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Electronics / Electrical Engineering
- 7 years working experience managing technology / technical team environment
- 5 years’ experience in PLC based automated management systems (advantageous)
- Project execution and operational readiness support experience (advantageous)
- Be prepared to travel intermittently during project executions
South African Citizens only.
Desired Skills:
- Electronics / Electrical Engineering