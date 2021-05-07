Senior Electrical Engineering Manager

May 7, 2021

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.

Key responsibilities will include:

  • Provide custodianship of technical standards in the area of responsibility
  • Responsible for leading the Electrical teams in the technical department of the Division
  • Work with OEMs on the introduction and rollout of technology enhancements and upgrades across all the operations
  • Responsible for rolling out technical best practices across all the operations, internally / external benchmarks
  • Support Operations to ensure that KPI’s are achieved including SHER, OEE, Quality, Cost, Reliability
  • Ensure projects are delivered on-time, in full, within budget, with no error
  • Coaching and development of subject matter expertise, including development of talent and delivery of training courses
  • Provide systemic technical support on root cause analysis and problem solving on failures at operations, following the World Class Manufacturing processes

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Electronics / Electrical Engineering
  • 7 years working experience managing technology / technical team environment
  • 5 years’ experience in PLC based automated management systems (advantageous)
  • Project execution and operational readiness support experience (advantageous)
  • Be prepared to travel intermittently during project executions

South African Citizens only.
Desired Skills:

  • Electronics / Electrical Engineering

