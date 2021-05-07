Senior Front End Developer (React/Angular) – Remote – R1.25m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Do you want to be involved in an exciting project where you get to create digital forensic tools that are used by the Military, Law enforcements and intelligent agencies for a company based in the United Kingdom?

Don’t miss out on this exciting international opportunity to build a new Investigative Case Management Software Tool which will be sold in the SA market!!!!

Apply today!

Requirements:

Degree in IT/Computer Science

6+ years’ of experience

ReactJS

Angular 5+

JavaScript

Redux

VueJS

HTML

CSS

Reference Number for this position is SJ51494. This is a Permanent Remote position offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

