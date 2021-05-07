Senior Java Developer

8 months extendable contract
THE JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Interpret written business-, functional- and technical specification documents.
- Develop, enhance and maintain applications and change requests.
- Correct bugs within acceptable timeframes according to standards & design guidelines.
- Ensure code is tested adequately prior to committing code.
- Ensure that ticket statuses and follow-ups are done consistently and with enough detail.
- Responsible for functional duties assigned by direct manager.
- Problem identification and problem solving.
- Compile technical documentation (including Wiki pages, Coding & Design standards).
- Review business requirements: identify potential problems and customizations required.
- Provide estimates on development efforts required for sprint planning.
- Assist managers to understand high-level technical implications of client business rules and/or changes.
- Log time spent accurately making use of supplied tools.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum educational requirement: Grade 12.
- A post-matric Java qualification or Java certification.
- Ability to participate meaningfully in JAD sessions.
- Ability to interpret technical specifications.
- Ability to work independently.
- Ability to lead a small team of developers.
- Willingness to perform standard tests of own code is a must.
- Excellent command of spoken and written English language.
- 10+ years development experience.
- Between 5 to 7 years solid Java on the job work related development experience.
- Between 3 to 5 years Angular experience.
REQUIRED SKILLS:
- Java;
- JavaEE
o RESTful Web services;
o EJB 3.1;
o CDI 2;
o Microprofiler and;
o JPA(Hibernate).
- Oracle;
- JavaScript;
- Angular;
- Maven;
- NodeJS.
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS
- Agile development methodologies.
- Ability to compile technical specifications.
- Good understanding of business processes.
- Knowledge of the following:
o Wildfly;
o Eclipse;
o Linux(Centos);
o GIT;
o Jenkins;
o KAFKA;
o Junit;
o Logstash;
o Swagger / Open API;
o OAuth2 and;
o Quarkus.
SOFT SKILLS REQUIRED IN ORDER OF IMPORTANCE:
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Self-starter.
- Teamwork and collaboration skills.
- Documentation skills.
- Organization/planning skills.
- Commitment towards excellence.
Desired Skills:
- Ionic
- Java
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate