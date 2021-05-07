Senior Java Developer

May 7, 2021

8 months extendable contract

THE JOB DESCRIPTION:

  • Interpret written business-, functional- and technical specification documents.
  • Develop, enhance and maintain applications and change requests.
  • Correct bugs within acceptable timeframes according to standards & design guidelines.
  • Ensure code is tested adequately prior to committing code.
  • Ensure that ticket statuses and follow-ups are done consistently and with enough detail.
  • Responsible for functional duties assigned by direct manager.
  • Problem identification and problem solving.
  • Compile technical documentation (including Wiki pages, Coding & Design standards).
  • Review business requirements: identify potential problems and customizations required.
  • Provide estimates on development efforts required for sprint planning.
  • Assist managers to understand high-level technical implications of client business rules and/or changes.
  • Log time spent accurately making use of supplied tools.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • Minimum educational requirement: Grade 12.
  • A post-matric Java qualification or Java certification.
  • Ability to participate meaningfully in JAD sessions.
  • Ability to interpret technical specifications.
  • Ability to work independently.
  • Ability to lead a small team of developers.
  • Willingness to perform standard tests of own code is a must.
  • Excellent command of spoken and written English language.
  • 10+ years development experience.
  • Between 5 to 7 years solid Java on the job work related development experience.
  • Between 3 to 5 years Angular experience.

REQUIRED SKILLS:

  • Java;
  • JavaEE

o RESTful Web services;
o EJB 3.1;
o CDI 2;
o Microprofiler and;
o JPA(Hibernate).

  • Oracle;
  • JavaScript;
  • Angular;
  • Maven;
  • NodeJS.

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS

  • Agile development methodologies.
  • Ability to compile technical specifications.
  • Good understanding of business processes.
  • Knowledge of the following:
    o Wildfly;
    o Eclipse;
    o Linux(Centos);
    o GIT;
    o Jenkins;
    o KAFKA;
    o Junit;
    o Logstash;
    o Swagger / Open API;
    o OAuth2 and;
    o Quarkus.

SOFT SKILLS REQUIRED IN ORDER OF IMPORTANCE:

  • Good communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Self-starter.
  • Teamwork and collaboration skills.
  • Documentation skills.
  • Organization/planning skills.
  • Commitment towards excellence.

Desired Skills:

  • Ionic
  • Java

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position