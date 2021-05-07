Senior JAVA Developer – Fairlands – R 1.2m PA CTC at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Your dream job has come looking for you. We urgently need a seasoned and talented Java developer with Fintech experience to work on Digital banking platforms. You must have a strong understanding with Microservices, Docker Containers and all Front-End tools.
APPLY TODAY and join a long-term growth with packs such as Remote work, Green Fields Projects, Cloud Integrations stack to play with.
Non-negotiable must haves:
- Java 7/8
- Spring
- Spring boot
- Docker
- Angular
- JavaScript
- Webservices
- CI/CD
- AWS
- Azure
Reference Number for this position is MD52491 which is a permanent position based in Fairlands offering a salary of R 1.2m PA CTC negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Musa on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Java 7/8
- Spring boot
- JavaScript
- Angular
- Webservices
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree