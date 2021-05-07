Senior JAVA Developer – Fairlands – R 1.2m PA CTC at e-Merge IT Recruitment

May 7, 2021

Your dream job has come looking for you. We urgently need a seasoned and talented Java developer with Fintech experience to work on Digital banking platforms. You must have a strong understanding with Microservices, Docker Containers and all Front-End tools.

APPLY TODAY and join a long-term growth with packs such as Remote work, Green Fields Projects, Cloud Integrations stack to play with.

Non-negotiable must haves:

  • Java 7/8
  • Spring
  • Spring boot
  • Docker
  • Angular
  • JavaScript
  • Webservices
  • CI/CD
  • AWS
  • Azure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

