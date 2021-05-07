Senior Performance Tester (with Automation exp)

We are looking for a Performance Automation Tester (with Automation experience) to join our team. If you are based in Cape Town (or happy to work remotely) and excited to start a new and exciting journey, please get in contact.
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
Level: High Intermediate Senior
Location: Cape Town (or remote from within South Africa)
Initial 6 month contract
- Strong performance testing experience
- API Testing, Device testing, Integration Testing, UI, E2E
- Automation testing experience using Selenium
- Be comfortable within an Agile environment
- Test script generation and review.
- Test prerequisites compilation.
- Test execution, monitoring and results recording.
- Maintenance of performance test scripts, ensuring high quality and accuracy.
- Test status updates.
- Test closure activities
- Tools/ Technologies: SQL, Neoload, LoadRunner, JMeter, IDEs, Jenkins, Bamboo, Maven, Test Management Tools, Selenium, Java/ C#/ Python