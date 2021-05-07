Senior Performance Tester (with Automation exp)

We are looking for a Performance Automation Tester (with Automation experience) to join our team. If you are based in Cape Town (or happy to work remotely) and excited to start a new and exciting journey, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Level: High Intermediate Senior

Location: Cape Town (or remote from within South Africa)

Initial 6 month contract

  • Strong performance testing experience
  • API Testing, Device testing, Integration Testing, UI, E2E
  • Automation testing experience using Selenium
  • Be comfortable within an Agile environment
  • Test script generation and review.
  • Test prerequisites compilation.
  • Test execution, monitoring and results recording.
  • Maintenance of performance test scripts, ensuring high quality and accuracy.
  • Test status updates.
  • Test closure activities
  • Tools/ Technologies: SQL, Neoload, LoadRunner, JMeter, IDEs, Jenkins, Bamboo, Maven, Test Management Tools, Selenium, Java/ C#/ Python

