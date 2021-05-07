Senior Performance Tester (with Automation exp)

We are looking for a Performance Automation Tester (with Automation experience) to join our team. If you are based in Cape Town (or happy to work remotely) and excited to start a new and exciting journey, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Level: High Intermediate Senior

Location: Cape Town (or remote from within South Africa)

Initial 6 month contract

Strong performance testing experience

API Testing, Device testing, Integration Testing, UI, E2E

Automation testing experience using Selenium

Be comfortable within an Agile environment

Test script generation and review.

Test prerequisites compilation.

Test execution, monitoring and results recording.

Maintenance of performance test scripts, ensuring high quality and accuracy.

Test status updates.

Test closure activities

Tools/ Technologies: SQL, Neoload, LoadRunner, JMeter, IDEs, Jenkins, Bamboo, Maven, Test Management Tools, Selenium, Java/ C#/ Python

