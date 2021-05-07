Senior Technical Project Manager

May 7, 2021

Role Purpose:

  • 4-Year renewable contract.
  • Preferably situated in Cape Town. We currently operate mostly virtually;however, we will have an office base within the foreseeable future.
  • We are a dynamic start-up in the global Financial Technology & Blockchain industry. We are fearless and creative; we break boundaries and exceed expectations and we are looking to hire a talented and experienced Technical Project Manager to join our team.
  • If you comfortably fit into an agile environment where teamwork and delivery is key and if being part of a global team of technology innovators excites you, we want you on our team!

Responsibilities:

We do not want to tell you how to do your job so with all your experience and skills you will naturally astonish us with your ability to:

  • Manage projects with top-down oversight throughout the entire execution to ensure adherence to scope, budget and timeline.
  • Develop comprehensive project plans and coordinate technical personnel, external development teams and other stakeholders during all project phases.
  • Continuously monitor project progress and prepare detailed reports on measurable metrics such as milestones and deliverables.
  • Assign and oversee the daily tasks of technical personnel while ensuring all subordinates are actively working toward established milestones.
  • Hold daily standup meetings to determine progress and address any questions or challenges regarding projects.
  • Oversee and administer project budgets.
  • Determine and define clear deliverables, roles and responsibilities for staff members required for specific projects or initiatives.

Skills & Qualifications:

We can really do with your skills & qualifications if you have the following:

Required:

  • Bachelors degree in engineering, computer science or related field, or equivalent work experience
  • Professional Project Management certification from accredited intuition.
  • Extensive leadership experience and strong teamwork abilities
  • At least 5 years management experience in the IT field with proven successes, targets met with favorable outcomes.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Excellent time management and organizational skills and experience.
  • Strong sense of personal accountability regarding decision-making and managing and inspiring teams.
  • Great attention to detail.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

