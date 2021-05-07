Senior Technical Project Manager

Role Purpose:

4-Year renewable contract.

Preferably situated in Cape Town. We currently operate mostly virtually;however, we will have an office base within the foreseeable future.

We are a dynamic start-up in the global Financial Technology & Blockchain industry. We are fearless and creative; we break boundaries and exceed expectations and we are looking to hire a talented and experienced Technical Project Manager to join our team.

If you comfortably fit into an agile environment where teamwork and delivery is key and if being part of a global team of technology innovators excites you, we want you on our team!

Responsibilities:

We do not want to tell you how to do your job so with all your experience and skills you will naturally astonish us with your ability to:

Manage projects with top-down oversight throughout the entire execution to ensure adherence to scope, budget and timeline.

Develop comprehensive project plans and coordinate technical personnel, external development teams and other stakeholders during all project phases.

Continuously monitor project progress and prepare detailed reports on measurable metrics such as milestones and deliverables.

Assign and oversee the daily tasks of technical personnel while ensuring all subordinates are actively working toward established milestones.

Hold daily standup meetings to determine progress and address any questions or challenges regarding projects.

Oversee and administer project budgets.

Determine and define clear deliverables, roles and responsibilities for staff members required for specific projects or initiatives.

Skills & Qualifications:

We can really do with your skills & qualifications if you have the following:

Required:

Bachelors degree in engineering, computer science or related field, or equivalent work experience

Professional Project Management certification from accredited intuition.

Extensive leadership experience and strong teamwork abilities

At least 5 years management experience in the IT field with proven successes, targets met with favorable outcomes.

Excellent communication skills.

Excellent time management and organizational skills and experience.

Strong sense of personal accountability regarding decision-making and managing and inspiring teams.

Great attention to detail.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

