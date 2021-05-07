Shipping Coordinator

Our client in the industry is seeking a Shipping Controller. Someone with relevant or necessary experience.

Duties:

Minimum 5 years’ experience in Shipping, Logistics or Transportation environment.

5 years’ proven experience in Shipping, Logistics, Transportation and managing Outbound logistics through exports.

5-years proven experience in Shipping, Logistics, Transportation and managing Inbound logistics through imports.

Understanding of handling dangerous and/or flammable goods will be an added advantage.

Good knowledge of all modes of transport regulations, compliance standards and INCOTERMS.

Knowledge, understanding and transactional exposure on ERP systems.

Knowledge of SAP would be an added advantage.

Knowledge of processes, administration, procedures, quality, production, products, maintenance and safety requirements.

Minimum Qualification: Diploma in Shipping /Maritime/Logistics/Transportation or related qualification.

Driver’s license is a minimum requirement

AREAS OF EXPERTISE:

Shipping and/or Distribution experience/Sales Management experience/Transportation Management expertise/Knowledge of basic principles of display reports and presentation

Only candidates meeting the minimum requiremtns to apply.

Desired Skills:

handling dangerous and/or flammable goods

SAP

outbound logistics

inbound logistics

Incoterms

Air freight

Sea freight

Dangerous goods

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Fabricated Metal Manufacturing

5 to 10 years Logistics Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

