Shipping Coordinator

May 7, 2021

Our client in the industry is seeking a Shipping Controller. Someone with relevant or necessary experience.

Duties:

  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in Shipping, Logistics or Transportation environment.
  • 5 years’ proven experience in Shipping, Logistics, Transportation and managing Outbound logistics through exports.
  • 5-years proven experience in Shipping, Logistics, Transportation and managing Inbound logistics through imports.
  • Understanding of handling dangerous and/or flammable goods will be an added advantage.
  • Good knowledge of all modes of transport regulations, compliance standards and INCOTERMS.
  • Knowledge, understanding and transactional exposure on ERP systems.
  • Knowledge of SAP would be an added advantage.
  • Knowledge of processes, administration, procedures, quality, production, products, maintenance and safety requirements.
  • Minimum Qualification: Diploma in Shipping /Maritime/Logistics/Transportation or related qualification.
  • Driver’s license is a minimum requirement

AREAS OF EXPERTISE:

  • Shipping and/or Distribution experience/Sales Management experience/Transportation Management expertise/Knowledge of basic principles of display reports and presentation

Only candidates meeting the minimum requiremtns to apply.

Desired Skills:

  • handling dangerous and/or flammable goods
  • SAP
  • outbound logistics
  • inbound logistics
  • Incoterms
  • Air freight
  • Sea freight
  • Dangerous goods

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Fabricated Metal Manufacturing
  • 5 to 10 years Logistics Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

