Shipping Coordinator

Our client in the industry is seeking a Shipping Controller. Someone with relevant or necessary experience.
Duties:
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in Shipping, Logistics or Transportation environment.
- 5 years’ proven experience in Shipping, Logistics, Transportation and managing Outbound logistics through exports.
- 5-years proven experience in Shipping, Logistics, Transportation and managing Inbound logistics through imports.
- Understanding of handling dangerous and/or flammable goods will be an added advantage.
- Good knowledge of all modes of transport regulations, compliance standards and INCOTERMS.
- Knowledge, understanding and transactional exposure on ERP systems.
- Knowledge of SAP would be an added advantage.
- Knowledge of processes, administration, procedures, quality, production, products, maintenance and safety requirements.
- Minimum Qualification: Diploma in Shipping /Maritime/Logistics/Transportation or related qualification.
- Driver’s license is a minimum requirement
AREAS OF EXPERTISE:
- Shipping and/or Distribution experience/Sales Management experience/Transportation Management expertise/Knowledge of basic principles of display reports and presentation
Only candidates meeting the minimum requiremtns to apply.
Desired Skills:
- handling dangerous and/or flammable goods
- SAP
- outbound logistics
- inbound logistics
- Incoterms
- Air freight
- Sea freight
- Dangerous goods
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Fabricated Metal Manufacturing
- 5 to 10 years Logistics Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma