Site Acquisition Specialist – MT

Position: Site Acquisition Specialist
Location: Cape Town
Salary: R700K
Role Purpose
- Working closely with the national real estate manager the role develops, executes and manages the strategic growth plan for the company through the acquisition of immovable assets by either leasing or purchases within a geographic region.
- The role also ensures that the existing portfolio/footprint within the geographical region continues to be profitable & relevant by the continuous assessment of restaurant performance in relation to the broader external property market and similar restaurants within the company portfolio in order to evaluate future prospects of the restaurant in a particular market to motivate a case for a renewal, relocation or an exit of the market.
- Key Customers include the Chief Development Officer, National Real Estate Manager, Operations, Construction, Finance, Brokers, Landlords, Managing Agents, Property Developers, Traffic Engineers, Municipal Managers, External market study service providers, Building Managers, State Entities and Lawyers.
Role Outputs
Perspective: Financial
- Inputs into the national strategic plans and secures Capex budget for area of responsibility
- Ensures the financial performance of the business
Perspective: Customer
- Builds and maintains strategic business relationships thereby delivering quality customer service
- Establishes and maintains network in order to build the brand image
- Develops strong business partnerships
Perspective: Process
- Strategy execution
- Site Development Planning
- Legal Process
- Presentation Skills
- Negotiation
- Reporting & Record Keeping
Perspective: People
- Builds a culture of personal accountability and teamwork
- Participates in planned activities that are appropriate for own and staff development.
- Facilitates performance management process for area of responsibility
Requirements:
- Degree in Real Estate, Town Planning, Property Development, Property Management or related fields. (Minimum / Preferred Qualification)
- 6 years of relevant Real Estate experience of which 3 years are at a middle management level (required)
Competencies – Technical
- Financial Concepts
- MS Office
- SAP
- PMO
- Risk Management
- Negotiation & Conflict resolution Skills
- Project Management
- In-depth understanding of property related contracts and terms
- Sound understanding of spatial, town and space planning and basic policies
- Stakeholder Management
Leader Business Drivers
- Drive a High Performance Culture
- Cultivate Commitment to a shifting organisational paradigm
- Create alignment and accountability
- Ensure profitable growth
Desired Skills:
- Financial Concepts
- MS Office
- SAP –
- PMO –
- Risk Management –
- Negotiation & Conflict resolution Skills –
- Project Management –
- In-depth understanding of property related contracts and terms –
- Sound understanding of spatial
- town and space planning and basic policies –
- Stakeholder Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree