Snr Branch Financial Coordinator

May 7, 2021

Senior Branch Financial Coordinator required to join the Centurion Head Office of a well-established distributor of electronic goods.

Minimum Requirements

  • 3+ years relevant experience which includes bookkeeping to trial balance, stock management and staff supervision on Pastel.
  • Clear ITC
  • Driver’s License with own vehicle as the position requires traveling to the 5 branches in and around Johannesburg in order to oversee quality of financial and stock administration

Duties will include but not be limited to

  • Act as liaison between branches and the head office.
  • Facilitate and report on day-to-day tasks assigned to the branches.
  • Manage debtors’ accounts.
  • Follow up with the main warehouse on backorders, set stock order timelines and repairs outstanding at the branches.
  • Communicate with the procurement department on any stock items required at the branches.
  • Assist the branches with management of their Pastel data integrity i.e. setup corrections, store allocations, transfers, debtors account blocking and unblocking.
  • Track each branches” weekly GP and formulate a report on a weekly basis to highlight concerns.
  • Oversee credit applications.
  • Report on and manage debtors age analysis.

Desired Skills:

  • bookkeeping
  • operations management
  • stock management
  • debtors
  • pastel

Learn more/Apply for this position