Snr Branch Financial Coordinator

Senior Branch Financial Coordinator required to join the Centurion Head Office of a well-established distributor of electronic goods.
Minimum Requirements
- 3+ years relevant experience which includes bookkeeping to trial balance, stock management and staff supervision on Pastel.
- Clear ITC
- Driver’s License with own vehicle as the position requires traveling to the 5 branches in and around Johannesburg in order to oversee quality of financial and stock administration
Duties will include but not be limited to
- Act as liaison between branches and the head office.
- Facilitate and report on day-to-day tasks assigned to the branches.
- Manage debtors’ accounts.
- Follow up with the main warehouse on backorders, set stock order timelines and repairs outstanding at the branches.
- Communicate with the procurement department on any stock items required at the branches.
- Assist the branches with management of their Pastel data integrity i.e. setup corrections, store allocations, transfers, debtors account blocking and unblocking.
- Track each branches” weekly GP and formulate a report on a weekly basis to highlight concerns.
- Oversee credit applications.
- Report on and manage debtors age analysis.
Desired Skills:
- bookkeeping
- operations management
- stock management
- debtors
- pastel