Snr Branch Financial Coordinator

Senior Branch Financial Coordinator required to join the Centurion Head Office of a well-established distributor of electronic goods.

Minimum Requirements

3+ years relevant experience which includes bookkeeping to trial balance, stock management and staff supervision on Pastel.

Clear ITC

Driver’s License with own vehicle as the position requires traveling to the 5 branches in and around Johannesburg in order to oversee quality of financial and stock administration

Duties will include but not be limited to

Act as liaison between branches and the head office.

Facilitate and report on day-to-day tasks assigned to the branches.

Manage debtors’ accounts.

Follow up with the main warehouse on backorders, set stock order timelines and repairs outstanding at the branches.

Communicate with the procurement department on any stock items required at the branches.

Assist the branches with management of their Pastel data integrity i.e. setup corrections, store allocations, transfers, debtors account blocking and unblocking.

Track each branches” weekly GP and formulate a report on a weekly basis to highlight concerns.

Oversee credit applications.

Report on and manage debtors age analysis.

Desired Skills:

bookkeeping

operations management

stock management

debtors

pastel

