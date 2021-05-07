Specialist Sales Consultant

Our client is an established global ICT company throughout and strives to consistently provide reliable, stable, and consistent services. They are a leader in service excellence and has one of the biggest pools of ICT skills in Africa. Through their strategic vendor relationships, they can deliver the best solutions across multiple industries.
Why Choose This Opportunity:
Our client provides great opportunities for their employees. These opportunities appear in the form of collaboration on innovative projects on international teams that enriches your skills and develop your potential. They offer a fantastic package and working environment in the current competitive market.
Skills & Experience:
Sales Strategy
Customer Acquisition
Sales Pipeline Management
Integrated Business Solution
Business Development
Financial Management
Partnership Management
Contract Management
7 years’ experience in the complex consultative specialist ICT sales, of which 2 years is at a Senior Specialist level. Incumbent must have proven business acumen and a successful track record of meeting sales targets, with experience in C-suite stakeholder engagement. Specific specialisation of Digital related solution/ technical sales required specifically related to Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
Qualifications:
Relevant Degree (NQF7) in IT/Business/Commerce or Sales/Marketing
Digital specific certifications would be advantageous.
