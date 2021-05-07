Specialist Sales Consultant

Our client is an established global ICT company throughout and strives to consistently provide reliable, stable, and consistent services. They are a leader in service excellence and has one of the biggest pools of ICT skills in Africa. Through their strategic vendor relationships, they can deliver the best solutions across multiple industries.

Why Choose This Opportunity:

Our client provides great opportunities for their employees. These opportunities appear in the form of collaboration on innovative projects on international teams that enriches your skills and develop your potential. They offer a fantastic package and working environment in the current competitive market.

Skills & Experience:

Sales Strategy

Customer Acquisition

Sales Pipeline Management

Integrated Business Solution

Business Development

Financial Management

Partnership Management

Contract Management

7 years’ experience in the complex consultative specialist ICT sales, of which 2 years is at a Senior Specialist level. Incumbent must have proven business acumen and a successful track record of meeting sales targets, with experience in C-suite stakeholder engagement. Specific specialisation of Digital related solution/ technical sales required specifically related to Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Qualifications:

Relevant Degree (NQF7) in IT/Business/Commerce or Sales/Marketing

Digital specific certifications would be advantageous.

Send us your CV today!

Desired Skills:

Sales

Business Development

Financial

ICT

RPA

Learn more/Apply for this position