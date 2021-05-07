Systems Administrator

The Role: A dynamic company that leads in their industry requires a System Administrator to join their IT team.If you’re hard-working and dedicated, this is a perfect place to grow your career!Skills and Experience: Essential Experience:
- 7-10 years of database, and system administration experience
- Administration of Network and Server Farm experience
Essential Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, System Administration, or a closely related field / or equivalent experience required
- System administration and IT certifications in Microsoft
Key Accountabilities: KPA’s:
- Responsible for the maintenance, configuration, and reliable operation of computer systems, network servers, and virtualization
- Install and upgrade computer components and software, manage virtual servers, and integrate automation processes
- Troubleshoot hardware and software errors by running diagnostics, documenting problems and resolutions, prioritizing problems, and assessing impact of issues
- Provide documentation and technical specifications to IT staff for planning and implementing new or upgrades of IT infrastructure
- Perform or delegate regular Veeam backup operations and implement appropriate processes for data protection, disaster recovery, and failover procedures
- Lead desktop and helpdesk support efforts, making sure all desktop applications, workstations, and related equipment problems are resolved in a timely manner with limited disruptions
- Responsible for capacity, storage planning, and database performance
- Working knowledge of virtualization, Hyper-V and VMWare is a must.
- Strong knowledge of systems and networking software, hardware, and networking protocols
- Experience with scripting and automation tools
- A proven track record of developing and implementing IT strategy and plans
- Strong knowledge of implementing and effectively developing helpdesk and IT operations best practices, including expert knowledge of security, storage, data protection, and disaster recovery protocols
- Windows server administration Server 2016 & 2019
- Mail Server Administration MS Exchange and O365
- DNS servers
- Mime Cast
- Proficient on AD, Policies and power shell
- Proficient on Veeam Backup
- SQL server administration.
- Experience with Active Directory, LDAP
- SNMP based network monitoring systems
- Practical knowledge of routing and switching
- Additional preferred requirements:
- Excellent knowledge of virtualisation technologies (e.g. VMWare, Hyper-V, SAN)
- Physical network installations (e.g. Ethernet cabling and termination)
Personality and Attributes: Character Traits:
- Must be a good/excellent problem solver
- Leadership skills while also being a team player
- Goal oriented with an attention to detail, good communication skills, motivated and committed.