Systems Administrator

The Role: A dynamic company that leads in their industry requires a System Administrator to join their IT team.If you’re hard-working and dedicated, this is a perfect place to grow your career!Skills and Experience: Essential Experience:

7-10 years of database, and system administration experience

Administration of Network and Server Farm experience

Essential Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, System Administration, or a closely related field / or equivalent experience required

System administration and IT certifications in Microsoft

Key Accountabilities: KPA’s:

Responsible for the maintenance, configuration, and reliable operation of computer systems, network servers, and virtualization

Install and upgrade computer components and software, manage virtual servers, and integrate automation processes

Troubleshoot hardware and software errors by running diagnostics, documenting problems and resolutions, prioritizing problems, and assessing impact of issues

Provide documentation and technical specifications to IT staff for planning and implementing new or upgrades of IT infrastructure

Perform or delegate regular Veeam backup operations and implement appropriate processes for data protection, disaster recovery, and failover procedures

Lead desktop and helpdesk support efforts, making sure all desktop applications, workstations, and related equipment problems are resolved in a timely manner with limited disruptions

Responsible for capacity, storage planning, and database performance

Working knowledge of virtualization, Hyper-V and VMWare is a must.

Strong knowledge of systems and networking software, hardware, and networking protocols

Experience with scripting and automation tools

A proven track record of developing and implementing IT strategy and plans

Strong knowledge of implementing and effectively developing helpdesk and IT operations best practices, including expert knowledge of security, storage, data protection, and disaster recovery protocols Windows server administration Server 2016 & 2019 Mail Server Administration MS Exchange and O365 DNS servers Mime Cast Proficient on AD, Policies and power shell Proficient on Veeam Backup SQL server administration. Experience with Active Directory, LDAP SNMP based network monitoring systems Practical knowledge of routing and switching Additional preferred requirements: Excellent knowledge of virtualisation technologies (e.g. VMWare, Hyper-V, SAN) Physical network installations (e.g. Ethernet cabling and termination)



Personality and Attributes: Character Traits:

Must be a good/excellent problem solver

Leadership skills while also being a team player

Goal oriented with an attention to detail, good communication skills, motivated and committed.

Learn more/Apply for this position