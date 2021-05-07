Systems Architect

My client in Sandton is currently looking for the services of an experienced Systems Architect.

This is a Microsoft environment and we need someone that can help make some big decisions that will shape the future of this growing company!

You will be required to define, design and delivery offer support to any IT Project. Will analyse any desired processes and required outcomes and advise accordingly with regards to the IT Systems and components to achieve any out set of goals.

Key Results Areas include:

Investigating any current system design and or activities and ensuring the all-detailed reports would include but not limited to, Module specifications, objectives, methods and all required hard and Software requirements.

Design, configure, operate and perform maintenance on all required networking and computer systems which would include Web Portals, Internet, Intranet connections, firewalls, servers, Hardware and Software.

Ensuring that all architectural solutions meet the required technical and functional company requirements.

Detailed investigation of all system change request current and future, to ascertain the magnitude of the effect.

Giving a complete overview of what recommendations and improvements and reviewing and determining of any ambiguities.

Ability to consider the size, resources, data needs, desire user experience and budget of each division of the company for all required computing needs.

Below is a main key factor:

Strategy and Planning

Acquisition and Deployment

Operational Management

Ensuring Integrity of Systems

Experience & Competencies:

Relevant Degree with a minimum of 6 years working experience

Strong Leadership skill

Project exposure minimum of 5 years

Must have own vehicle with valid SA Driver’s license

Be able to travel

Desired Skills:

Systems arcitect

microsoft

systems

business central

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

