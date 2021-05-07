Technical Manager II: Solutions Enablement at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Be accountable for the optimal delivery and maintenance of sustainable complex or multiple tech-based solutions as the next Technical Manager II: Solutions Enablement sought by a reputable and growing Retail Group. The ideal candidate must possess a suitable 3-year IT qualification, 3 – 5 Years experience (may be Specialist), Project Management and must have working knowledge and experience of various: IT Infrastructure hardware platforms, as a minimum x86 based architecture, IBM POWER series-based architecture, Storage, Backup and Recovery architecture, Security architecture, Hyper-V, VMware, POWERSC, Linux, UNIX, Oracle, Informix, DB2, SQL Server, MongoDB, Azure & [URL Removed] and maintain an appropriately motivated skilled team

Build a sustainable team capability.

Develop and maintain effective relationships across business, suppliers, and IT.

Contribute to the on-going improvement of processes, technology, and architecture

Ensure operational sustainability of technology-based solutions.

Technology management and maintenance.

Technology implementations and upgrades in accordance with agreed technology management and architecture standards and methodologies.

Utilise problem-solving skills and techniques to drive the resolution of issues.

Use strong analytical and technical skills to provide input into the design of solutions and problem solving.

Understand your Technical Architecture and Ensure the right infrastructure is in place for systems

Understand Enterprise Architecture and collaborate with EA on solutions.

Accountable for the team’s adherence to Testing & QA practices and processes.

Ensure systems conform to IT governance and information security requirements.

Responsible for addressing risks raised by audit (internal and external).

Provide input into technology related Risk Management Strategies and risk mitigation-

Accountable for alignment to IT BCP and formulating individual application BCP.

Maintain a 3-year Technology Roadmap

Contribute to Business Case formulation: resources, infrastructure, software.

Contribute to the assessment and selection of technologies, solutions, and services.

Understand the IT and Business strategy and translate into a one-year systems operating plan

Proactively identify business impacts and direct the resolution.

Plan and prioritise projects and workload to deliver to the operating plan.

Provide resource and budget estimates as input into the ITS planning and budget process and in response to development request.

Coach, mentor and share experience to improve competence and performance of team.REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant 3-Year IT qualification.

3-5 Years experience (may be Specialist).

Technology Management skills.

Project Management.

Relevant business knowledge.

Must have working knowledge and experience of various

IT Infrastructure hardware platforms, as a minimum x86 based architecture, IBM POWER series-based architecture, Storage, Backup and Recovery architecture, Security architecture.

IT Infrastructure Hypervisors, as a minimum Hyper-V, VMware, POWERSC.

IT Infrastructure Operating Systems, as a minimum Windows, LINUX, UNIX.

IT Infrastructure Databases, as a minimum Oracle, Informix, DB2, SQL Server, MongoDB.

IT Infrastructure Cloud, as a minimum .. Understands what is commercially achievable and makes sound business decisions. Supports the development of business acumen of team through knowledge sharing and upskilling. Maintains advanced knowledge of business operations and organisational metrics and trends. Factors in retail models and levers in building an effective IT landscape. Maintains advanced knowledge of key industry metrics and trends. Benchmarks the competition and other relevant comparison groups. Makes sound technical decisions based on understanding of what is commercially achievable within technological constraints. Evaluates the applicability of solutions with the ability to challenge and qualify its suitability for the business. Leverages research on technology-related concepts, trends and best practices to provide guidance on IT roadmap. Effectively applies substantial in-depth analysis in order to determine and meet requirements. Plans and ensures implementation of activities/projects identified in business strategy. Maintains a keen awareness of the interrelationships among various components of large-scale activities/projects. Considers the financial implications before finalising activity/project plans. Coach others on how to develop proposals and work plans for effective partnership arrangements. Establishes connections that help facilitate the accomplishment of broader organisational objectives. Prepares a wide variety of complex reports and documents using diverse sources.



Advantageous

Experience in working in an Open Source environment.

ATTRIBUTES:

Applies diplomacy and tact, demonstrating respect for differing perspectives.

Understands the perspectives of others to establish mutually beneficial objectives.

Seeks and influences new relationships outside own unit and identifies new collaborative partnerships that better position programmes and services.

Confidently addresses groups of people, adapting style as appropriate for different audiences.

Anticipates change by keeping up to date on current research and trends affecting ones own field.

Consciously models appropriate adaptions and encourages it in others.

Systematically analyses and shares the learning/ knowledge gained from change.

Redirects own or own teams efforts in response to changed circumstances to ensure effective problem solving.

Actively listens, interprets and presents messages in different ways to enhance understanding.

Anticipates the consequences of situations and proactively works to overcome potential obstacles.

Asks perceptive, probing questions to get to the heart of the matter.

Accurately interprets the moods, feelings and reactions of others and adjusts own behaviour to build effective relationships within the organisation and with its business partners.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

