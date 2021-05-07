UI UX Designer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a UX/UI designer with to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum Qualifications required:

Qualification in IT Design (Diploma / Degree)

Minimum years of experience:

5 years overall Design experience of which 4+ must be on custom developed solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing advantageous

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Responsibilities:

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

User training

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation

Business process analysis & translation into

Specific Technical / Functional skills:

Programming skills

HTML, HTML5, DHTML, XHTML, JSON,

Working knowledge of Angular JS, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap and Gulp

CSS3, LESS.

Standards compliant cross browser coding.

UX Experience

Wireframing

HTML Prototyping

Google Analytics knowledge

Google Tag manager knowledge

Apply today for a full job spec and further information!

Desired Skills:

UX designer

UI designer

User interface

User Experience

Wireframing

Balsamiq

User Experience Design

UI Design

UX Design

custom developed

manual testing

automatic testing

web project experience

digital project experience

agile

programming

HTML

JSON

Bootsrap

Gulp

Angular JS

JavaScript

JQuery

CSS3

LESS

Browser coding

UX experience

Wireframe

Google Analytics

Google tag manager

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position