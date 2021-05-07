UI UX Designer

May 7, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a UX/UI designer with to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum Qualifications required:

Qualification in IT Design (Diploma / Degree)

Minimum years of experience:

  • 5 years overall Design experience of which 4+ must be on custom developed solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing advantageous
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Responsibilities:

  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • User training
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation
  • Business process analysis & translation into

Specific Technical / Functional skills:

  • Programming skills
  • HTML, HTML5, DHTML, XHTML, JSON,
  • Working knowledge of Angular JS, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap and Gulp
  • CSS3, LESS.
  • Standards compliant cross browser coding.
  • UX Experience
  • Wireframing
  • HTML Prototyping
  • Google Analytics knowledge
  • Google Tag manager knowledge

Apply today for a full job spec and further information!

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

