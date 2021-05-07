UI UX Designer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a UX/UI designer with to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Minimum Qualifications required:
Qualification in IT Design (Diploma / Degree)
Minimum years of experience:
- 5 years overall Design experience of which 4+ must be on custom developed solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing advantageous
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Responsibilities:
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- User training
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation
- Business process analysis & translation into
Specific Technical / Functional skills:
- Programming skills
- HTML, HTML5, DHTML, XHTML, JSON,
- Working knowledge of Angular JS, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap and Gulp
- CSS3, LESS.
- Standards compliant cross browser coding.
- UX Experience
- Wireframing
- HTML Prototyping
- Google Analytics knowledge
- Google Tag manager knowledge
Apply today for a full job spec and further information!
Desired Skills:
- UX designer
- UI designer
- User interface
- User Experience
- Wireframing
- Balsamiq
- User Experience Design
- UI Design
- UX Design
- custom developed
- manual testing
- automatic testing
- web project experience
- digital project experience
- agile
- programming
- HTML
- JSON
- Bootsrap
- Gulp
- Angular JS
- JavaScript
- JQuery
- CSS3
- LESS
- Browser coding
- UX experience
- Wireframe
- Google Analytics
- Google tag manager
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma