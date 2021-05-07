Virtual Sales Agent

The successful candidate will be target driven and results orientated while working from home. The necessary equipment i.e desktop, monitor and headset will be provided in order for you to offer long-term insurance products to our clients to make financial freedom possible. You will be provided with leads/prospects, no cold calling.
Desired Skills:
- Insurance sales
- Insurance
- People Skills
- Valuing Properties
- RAC
- Field Sales
- Closing Deals
- Real Estate Market
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
VIRTUAL INSURANCE SALES AGENT TO WORK FROM HOME
FRANK FINANCIAL SERVICES, a division of the Liberty Life Group is currently looking to recruit experienced VIRTUAL INSURANCE SALES AGENTS to join their Team and work remotely to work in CPT or JHB
Candidates must be able to work independently, be self-motivated and able to manage their time effectively while adhering to all company policies and processes.
Should you meet the above and below minimum requirements, we would like you to apply
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Must have Matric (Grade 12 National Senior Certificate or equivalent)
Fais accreditation will be an advantage
Clear Credit Record & Clear Criminal Record
Financial services experience non-negotiable
Minimum 1 to 2 years’ Outbound Call Centre sales experience/face to face sales/Financial advisor
Strong command of the English Language
PC Literate/Able to troubleshoot
Reliable internet connection: 10MB fibre or ADSL line NON NEGOTIABLE
Ability to cope well under pressure
Work without supervision
START DATE: 1st July 2021
Please note that due to the high volume of CV’s received; only shortlisted candidates who meet all the minimum criteria will be contacted
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Permanent position with one of the largest Financial Services Companies in South Africa