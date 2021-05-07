Web Developer

permanent role

Description:

The company continuously seeks software development skills across all levels within the business either in order to replace turnover or due to growth. The Web Developer will be responsible for building and enhancing web-based systems for the motor industry.

Requirements:

Required (not-negotiable):

Proficiency with HTML 4/5

JavaScript

.NET C# (MVC, WebAPI)

DPHP (OOP)

RESTful Services

MySQL / MySQL

Ionic

Preferred:

Angular

Bootstrap

Apache Cordova / PhoneGap

Ionic

Attributes and Competencies:

Required:

Strong understanding of Object Orientated programming.

Experience in Mobile development

Motivated.

Enthusiastic and passionate about technology.

Work well in team.

Additional must haves:

Must be willing to work overtime when required.

Must be willing to do business travel to customer sites as and when required.

Tests:

MSSQL DB (using Stored Procedure = BONUS)

C# API (Authenticating API = BONUS)

HTML + JavaScript front-end (if you can use Angular = BONUS)

Qualifications:

Grade 12 Senior Certificate (Matric)

Advantageous (nice to have): A relevant university computer science degree or equivalent.

Responsibilities:

Delivering a complete front-end application

Ensuring high performance on mobile and desktop

Writing tested, idiomatic, and documented JavaScript, HTML and CSS

Coordinating the workflow between the graphic designer, the HTML coder, and yourself

Communicating with external web services

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

