Analyst Developer: DSD at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To develop remote banking related applications in accordance with specific business requirement
Experience
- 7 years’ proven software development
- Essential experience in the following development languages is required:
- Minimum
- Java Script Framework
- XML
- HTML 5
- CSS
- Java
- JSP
- SQL
- Web Services
- Spring
- Rest Services
- Mobile Development
- Maven
- Minimum
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Agile development life cycle
- Testing practices
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
Solid understanding of:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
Competencies
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Relating and Networking
- Persuading and Influencing
- Writing and Reporting
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Analysing
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Planning and Organising
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- A valid driver’s licence is preferred
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.