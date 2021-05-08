Business Intelligence Analyst at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

Provide support to the Business Intelligence team through the development of appropriate management information reports and analyses of client behaviour and business trends in order to provide management with real insight and perspective.

Experience

Minimum (if minimum qualification requirement not met):

At least 3 years’ experience in a reporting/analysis role, including experience in and understanding of database structure design and data extraction principles

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Statistics or Similar

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant post-graduate qualification in Statistics or Similar

Knowledge

Minimum:

Knowledge and understanding of: Business Analysis & Requirements gathering Financial systems & procedures Database design principles



Ideal:

Knowledge and understanding of: Operational environment Capitec Bank strategic objectives (i.e. productivity, profit, efficiency, processes and procedures and client service)



Skills

Influencing Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Communications Skills

Consultation skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to Detail

Analytical Skills

Business writing skills

Reporting Skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Competencies

Creating and Innovating_Displaying Creativity

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Creating and Innovating

Relating and Networking_Establishing Relationships

Analysing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Relating and Networking

Analysing_Solving Complex Problems

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Working with People_Building and Supporting Teams

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Clear criminal and credit record

