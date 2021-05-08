COMMERCIAL BANKER IN KROONSTAD 18 MONTHS FTC

COMMERCIAL BANKER – 18 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT POSITION
LOCATION: KROONSTAD
Salary: R 897 282 CTC PER ANNUM
Closing Date: 10 MAY 2021
QUALIFYING QUESTIONS:
Qualification
- Do you have a 3 year qualification in commerce, business, banking, or other relevant and equivalent qualifications?
Experience
- Do you have agricultural experience?
- Do you have knowledge of the Free State area?
MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB
- Markets the organisation products and services to existing clients or new clients with the aim of growing the direct lending Loan Book. On the receipt of client interest views past performance of clients and assess potential of the deal. Advises clients on the requirements for applications and sends pack through for completion. For viable deals visits clients and performs an analysis on the institution/organisation of a new potential transaction. Acquires all documentation prior to deal structuring. Works in consultation with members of the Origination team in the Provincial Office and the Credit Analysts in Head Office to construct the deal
- To provide recommendations on the viability of the loan application based on analysis and interpretation of, amongst others
- Management shareholding structure, organisational structure
- Governance matters
- Competitive advantage
- Value proposition
- Distribution channels
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Relevant 3-year qualification in commerce, business, banking, or other relevant and equivalent qualifications
- 1 to 2 years – knowledge to assess a business case for an agricultural farming business and the competency to interpret financial statements and do financial calculations
- 3 years – basic knowledge of credit principles and practices and relevant legislation
- Minimum 3 to 5 years in the management of client relationships preferably in a financial and customer facing environment
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
- Sales Targets and Client Interactions
- New Client Reviews and Application Advice
- Institutional Assessment
- Finalizing Proposed Loan Application
- Stakeholder Relationship Management
- Compliance and Risk Management
- Business and Team Support
CRITICAL COMPETENCIES
- Microsoft Office
- Analytical Skills
- Customer Service Orientation
- Financial / Business Acumen
- Agricultural Industry
- Organisational analysis and market evaluation
- Strategy analysis and governance assessments
- Credit Risk assessment
ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS
- Knowledge of / Experience in the Agricultural value chain, financial markets, economics
- Knowledge of PFMA
- Basic knowledge of the National Credit Act, Contract Law
- Company Act
- Valid SA driver’s license
- Willing to travel extensively
- Extended hours as and when required
Desired Skills:
- Agricultural farming business skills
- PFMA
- knowledge of the National Credit Act
- market evaluation
- Risk Assessment
- agricultural industry loan applications
- management skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree