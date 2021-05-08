Lead Specialist: Resource Efficiency and Business Engagement at Liberty Group Limited

Purpose
Responsible for the overall group resource efficiency strategy and targets and developing and implementing a comprehensive program of projects to ensure achievement .
Minimum Experience
5 – 8 years experience in a similar environment, of which 2 – 3 years at specialist level
Minimum Qualifications
Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [Level TBA: Pre-2009 was L6] in Environmental Sciences
Additional Minimum Qualifications
Outputs
Process
- Determine resource allocation priorities and deployment necessary to support the effective integration of processes and development of practice/s.
- Advise on the alignment and application of area specific practices and integrated processes across functional areas to ensure value chain integrity.
- Develop appropriate solutions to identified losses and risk exposures and ensure the effective implementation thereof.
- Develop audit reports that provide management with independent assurance that risks, controls and governance are appropriately addressed.
- Advise on the effective management of physical work environment space/s to ensure the optimal utilisation thereof in compliance with policies.
- Keep abreast of changes and new legislation and developments within industries that may affect area of specialisation.
- Accountable for contributing to strategy enablement and implementation and delivery optimisation across an internal value chain, through best practice development and implementation.
- Draw on own technical and/or professional knowledge and experience to proactively develop alternatives and identify optimal best practice solutions for tactical problems.
- Plan to deliver work outputs related to a service or operational area, Manages interdependent functional activities, and directs best-practice priorities, standards and procedures to ensure efficiency within area of specialisation.
- Monitoring and reporting on the delivery of the projects within GRES and providing feedback to the Divisional Executive.
- Develop and provide management information pertaining to the GRES division regarding HR and Financial issues, Resource and assets, performance, lists, inventory classification, monthly, survey reports as well as commitments.
- Identify business needs and ensure that GRES is able to meet these needs through the provision of services.
- Evaluate GRES project objectives and analyses the feasibility of new business initiatives.
- Develop comprehensive roadmap in alignment with overall corporate resource efficiency and environmental strategy and targets.
- Drive delivery of resource efficiency targets and environmental sustainability through a programmatic approach to project development and implementation.
- Conduct research and development to ensure that best practice is adopted in project delivery, implementation and ongoing management of resource efficiency and environmental sustainability initiatives.
- Determine resource requirements, priorities and deployment needed to effectively deliver on resource efficiency strategy and targets.
- Responsible For GRES Business Engagement Plan and Execution, Business Survey and Business Partner NPS evaluation to ensure that GRES evolves to effectively operate as a trusted adviser to the organisation.
Customer
- Provide authoritative, specialist expertise and advice to internal/external customers, that builds strong relationships and creates a favourable impression aligned to Treating the Customer Fairly (TCF) principles.
- Develop and implement communications plan for all streams within the GRES division, including sourcing information and writing the communications to be sent to Group Communications.
- Provides solutions and feedback for all general enquires that are directed to GRES, including liaising with internal GRES divisions and GRES service providers.
- Build and maintain relationships with key GRES stakeholders.
- Measure client satisfaction and ensure that client requirements and expectations are met or exceeded.
- Communicate and understand concerns related to GRES alignment with business and work with functional experts to understand new business trends and forecast future requirements.
- Provide a single point of coordination for all business requests.
Finance
- Monitor and enforce effective financial control, governance and compliance throughout area of specialisation.
- Implement and monitor financial controls, management of costs and corporate governance throughout the area of specialisation.
Learning and Growth
- .Positively drive change by providing mechanisms and support to implement major changes in area of speciality.
- Contribute positively to human capability improvement, related to knowledge optimisation and associated with area of specialisation.
Governance
- Develop and/or align governance and compliance policies for own practice and/or tactical area to identify and manage risk exposure liability related to the area of specialisation.
Competencies
Liberty Values
Technical Competencies
- Research and Information Gathering (Proficient)
- Building a business case (Proficient)
- Occupational Health and Safety (Advanced)
- Programme And Project Management (Proficient)
Behavioural Competencies
- People Management and Empowerment (Proficient)
- Relationship Management and Networking (Proficient)
- Strategic Thinking (Proficient)
- Problem Solving and Analysis (Proficient)
- Leading Change (Proficient)
- Professional/Technical learning (Proficient)