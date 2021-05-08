Senior Specialist: Agricultural Advisory & Sup

Our client in the Public Sector, has an EE opportunity available for a Senior Specialist: Agricultural Advisory & Support, to be based in the East London area. This is a 20-month contract position.

Requirements:

A relevant 3 year qualification in Agriculture or an equivalent

5 years working Experience in:

Agricultural Extension Services or



Agricultural Experience in a Co-op or similar organisation.



Agricultural Economics and Value Chain



Credit Assessment Principles



Agronomical and Financial Assessments

Accreditation as a Valuator

Advanced Microsoft Office

Knowledge of Farm Management Principles

Valid SA Drivers License

Agricultural economic trends

KPAs:

Conduct Agronomical and Financial Assessments

Records Management and Maintenance of the Inspections Database including market trends

Effectively manage the collateral in terms of the loan agreement and Collateral Management System (CMS) policy thereby identifying collateral shortfalls in order to minimise risk and prevent financial losses

Schedules inspections of the banks security and re-evaluations

Conduct on Farm Agronomical and Financial Assessments for High Risk and Delinquent Clients and make recommendations to remediate as well as rate the farm/business according to the approved banks risk rating models

