Senior Specialist: Agricultural Advisory & Sup

May 8, 2021

Our client in the Public Sector, has an EE opportunity available for a Senior Specialist: Agricultural Advisory & Support, to be based in the Cape Town area. This is a 20-month contract position.

Requirements:

  • A relevant 3 year qualification in Agriculture or an equivalent
  • 5 years working Experience in:
    • Agricultural Extension Services or
    • Agricultural Experience in a Co-op or similar organisation.
    • Agricultural Economics and Value Chain
    • Credit Assessment Principles
    • Agronomical and Financial Assessments
  • Accreditation as a Valuator
  • Advanced Microsoft Office
  • Knowledge of Farm Management Principles
  • Valid SA Drivers License
  • Agricultural economic trends

KPAs:

  • Conduct Agronomical and Financial Assessments
  • Records Management and Maintenance of the Inspections Database including market trends
  • Effectively manage the collateral in terms of the loan agreement and Collateral Management System (CMS) policy thereby identifying collateral shortfalls in order to minimise risk and prevent financial losses
  • Schedules inspections of the banks security and re-evaluations
  • Conduct on Farm Agronomical and Financial Assessments for High Risk and Delinquent Clients and make recommendations to remediate as well as rate the farm/business according to the approved banks risk rating models

