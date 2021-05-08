Senior Specialist: Agricultural Advisory & Sup

Our client in the Public Sector, has an EE opportunity available for a Senior Specialist: Agricultural Advisory & Support, to be based in the Pietermaritzburg area. This is a 20-month contract position.
Requirements:
- A relevant 3 year qualification in Agriculture or an equivalent
- 5 years working Experience in:
- Agricultural Extension Services or
- Agricultural Experience in a Co-op or similar organisation.
- Agricultural Economics and Value Chain
- Credit Assessment Principles
- Agronomical and Financial Assessments
- Accreditation as a Valuator
- Advanced Microsoft Office
- Knowledge of Farm Management Principles
- Valid SA Drivers License
- Agricultural economic trends
KPAs:
- Conduct Agronomical and Financial Assessments
- Records Management and Maintenance of the Inspections Database including market trends
- Effectively manage the collateral in terms of the loan agreement and Collateral Management System (CMS) policy thereby identifying collateral shortfalls in order to minimise risk and prevent financial losses
- Schedules inspections of the banks security and re-evaluations
- Conduct on Farm Agronomical and Financial Assessments for High Risk and Delinquent Clients and make recommendations to remediate as well as rate the farm/business according to the approved banks risk rating models
