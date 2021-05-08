Service Consultant at Capitec Bank Ltd

We’re on the lookout for energetic, self-motivated individuals who share our passion for service in the banking industry. To be part of the journey, follow the steps below:

1.To see what this job is about and complete a short assessment, please click here

2. Once you have completed the above finalize your application by clicking apply below

Purpose Statement

Responsible for providing excellent client service by fulfilling and exceeding the client’s expressed need (Save, Transact, Credit and Insure).

Accurately and timeously, gather and capture client information for loan approvals and conduct deposit/enquiry transactions.

Responsible for maintaining skill, knowledge and competency in order to sell Global One in the interest of the client.

Presenting and conducting self in accordance with brand expectations.

Experience

Minimum:

No previous experience required

Ideal:

More than 1 year’s client service experience within a retail/ financial/ banking environment

Demonstrated track record of engaging in a sales and client facing environment

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Commerce or Management

Knowledge

Minimum:

Knowledge and understanding of: Basic calculations Retail/consumer service environment



Ideal:

Knowledge and understanding of: Capitec Bank Products Internal business processes and procedures Organisational Policies, including (but not limited to) the Credit Policy



Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Competencies

Adhering to Principles and Values

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking

Following Instructions and Procedures

Persuading and Influencing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Relating and Networking

Additional Information

A valid driver’s licence is preferred

Must have access to transport (personal/public)

Clear criminal and credit record

Flexible and mobile across regions is an advantage

Must have fingerprints which are detectable/recognisable on Capitec Bank’s internal electronic banking system

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

