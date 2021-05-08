Specialist: Monitoring & Arrear Management – P

Our client in the Public Sector, has an EE opportunity available for a Specialist: Monitoring & Arrear Management to be based in the Pretoria area. This is a 20-month contract position.
Requirements:
- Relevant NQF Level 7 or Advanced Diploma or Bachelor degree
- 5 years experience in:
- Corporate Banking, and
- Intermediary/Client Portfolio Management, and
- Client Account Portfolio Management, and
- Business, Credit, Risk and Financial Analysis
- Financial Policies and Procedures
- Advanced Microsoft Office
- Legislation and Regulations
KPAs:
- Proactive Portfolio Monitoring Management
- Proactive Arrears and Default Management
- Drive and ensure adherence to the governance, risk & controls and management thereof in line with the Companys Risk & Compliance Framework
- Manage Stakeholder Relationships
