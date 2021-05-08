Team Leader: Data and Analytics at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To provide support to the Data Platforms value stream/s through component or analytics teams; business level interaction with clients to ensure clear understanding of the core business requirements for efficient support and development of appropriate analyses and reports for the business.
- To co-ordinate the daily allocation to and progress on specific tasks of a dedicated analytics or delivery team to ensure delivery according to the Capitec recipe and agile way of work, within agreed timeframes.
- To manage and support a team through providing clear direction in terms of delivery, providing technical support, aiding in the development of goal plans, and assisting in the setting and achieving of career development goals.
Experience
Minimum:
- Over 2 years’ experience in leadership or management role in the technology and/or data environment.
- Experience in an analytics role, (Data Engineer, BIBA, BI Analyst) including experience in and understanding of database structure design and data extraction principles
- In an environment which required validating work
- Stakeholder relationship engagement and management
- Responsibility for delivery in a fast moving environment
- Functional experience relevant to the value stream or component team area.
Ideal:
- Experience gained in a banking/retail/financial services environment.
- Agile methodology experience
- Experience in a technical; support function
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Data Analysis or Information Technology – Systems Engineering
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Honours Degree in Data Analysis or Information Technology – Systems Engineering
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Systems Development Life Cycle
- Analytics problem methodologies
- General business/financial systems & procedures
- Database design principles
- People management practices
- Business acumen
- SQL
- Data modelling
- Stakeholder relationship management principles
Ideal:
- Understanding of, and exposure to, DevOps and DataOps principles
- Capitec Bank environment and products
- The particular operational area (value stream / component team) in which the role will operate.
Skills
- SQL Skills
- Leadership Skills
- Decision making skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Communications Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Management skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
Competencies
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Leading and Supervising
- Working with People
- Persuading and Influencing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Analysing
- Creating and Innovating
- Planning and Organising
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Willingness to travel nationally if and when required
- Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals