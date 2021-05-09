EDUCATION SPECIALIST: HISTORY

REQUIREMENTS:

Level 7 Diploma or Bachelors degree with a professional teaching qualification for History

Experience in the subject field of Geography in Senior and FET phase (beneficial)

At least 2-3 years of teaching experience in the subject field

Knowledge of Grade 10-12 History CAPS curriculum is required.

Experience of assessment in fields of study

Insight into the application of the various cognitive levels

Registered with the South African Council of Educators

Fluent in Afrikaans & English

Computer Literate

Should you not receive a call from us in 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

