EDUCATION SPECIALIST: HISTORY

REQUIREMENTS:
Level 7 Diploma or Bachelors degree with a professional teaching qualification for History
Experience in the subject field of Geography in Senior and FET phase (beneficial)
At least 2-3 years of teaching experience in the subject field
Knowledge of Grade 10-12 History CAPS curriculum is required.
Experience of assessment in fields of study
Insight into the application of the various cognitive levels
Registered with the South African Council of Educators
Fluent in Afrikaans & English
Computer Literate
