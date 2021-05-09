Engineering Manager (FMCG)

May 9, 2021

Seeking an Engineering Manager to Manage a Vegetable Plant in Louis Trichard, Limpopo. The suitable candidate must carry a GMR2.1 Legal appointment and have FMCG and Management experience. A relocation allowance will be paid.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Suitable Relevant Qualification (ideally Mechanical Engineering)
  • Comes from the FMCG Factory environment.
  • Have been in the same level of management position for at least 5 years.
  • MUST carry a GMR2.1 Legal appointment.
  • GCC Factories – advantageous.
  • Ideally have knowledge the following machinery: Rotary, Steamer, cooker, sealer, Packaging, Conveyor, Blasters, Conic Cutter, Pumps and Gearboxes.

Job Description:

  • Maintenance Engineering.
  • Oversee and manage the implementation and preventative maintenance programmes.
  • Oversee employees (400 permanent Staff)
  • Oversee root cause analysis and fault finding and ensure corrective actions are in place.
  • Oversee improvement projects.
  • Oversee and manage engineering stores.
  • Ensure equipment and machinery compliance.
  • Maintain in-season and off-season equipment.
  • Manage capital expenditure and lead projects.
  • Health and Safety Governance – act as the legally responsible engineer for the plant (GMR2.1)
  • Ensure alignment of all work processes to the required quality standards.

