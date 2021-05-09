Engineering Manager (FMCG)

Seeking an Engineering Manager to Manage a Vegetable Plant in Louis Trichard, Limpopo. The suitable candidate must carry a GMR2.1 Legal appointment and have FMCG and Management experience. A relocation allowance will be paid.
Minimum Requirements:
- Suitable Relevant Qualification (ideally Mechanical Engineering)
- Comes from the FMCG Factory environment.
- Have been in the same level of management position for at least 5 years.
- MUST carry a GMR2.1 Legal appointment.
- GCC Factories – advantageous.
- Ideally have knowledge the following machinery: Rotary, Steamer, cooker, sealer, Packaging, Conveyor, Blasters, Conic Cutter, Pumps and Gearboxes.
Job Description:
- Maintenance Engineering.
- Oversee and manage the implementation and preventative maintenance programmes.
- Oversee employees (400 permanent Staff)
- Oversee root cause analysis and fault finding and ensure corrective actions are in place.
- Oversee improvement projects.
- Oversee and manage engineering stores.
- Ensure equipment and machinery compliance.
- Maintain in-season and off-season equipment.
- Manage capital expenditure and lead projects.
- Health and Safety Governance – act as the legally responsible engineer for the plant (GMR2.1)
- Ensure alignment of all work processes to the required quality standards.