Engineering Manager (FMCG)

Seeking an Engineering Manager to Manage a Vegetable Plant in Louis Trichard, Limpopo. The suitable candidate must carry a GMR2.1 Legal appointment and have FMCG and Management experience. A relocation allowance will be paid.

Minimum Requirements:

Suitable Relevant Qualification (ideally Mechanical Engineering)

Comes from the FMCG Factory environment.

Have been in the same level of management position for at least 5 years.

MUST carry a GMR2.1 Legal appointment.

GCC Factories – advantageous.

Ideally have knowledge the following machinery: Rotary, Steamer, cooker, sealer, Packaging, Conveyor, Blasters, Conic Cutter, Pumps and Gearboxes.

Job Description:

Maintenance Engineering.

Oversee and manage the implementation and preventative maintenance programmes.

Oversee employees (400 permanent Staff)

Oversee root cause analysis and fault finding and ensure corrective actions are in place.

Oversee improvement projects.

Oversee and manage engineering stores.

Ensure equipment and machinery compliance.

Maintain in-season and off-season equipment.

Manage capital expenditure and lead projects.

Health and Safety Governance – act as the legally responsible engineer for the plant (GMR2.1)

Ensure alignment of all work processes to the required quality standards.

