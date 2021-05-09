FULL STACK JAVA SPRING BOOT DEVELOPER

Duties:

The candidate will assist in designing and do core development of new java spring boot web applications as well as maintaining and improving some existing apps. A key part of the work will be interaction between the apps with micro services.

The candidate will be working with other online team members based around the world under a systems project manager and should desire to eventually become the main technical lead of the team.

Requirements:

At least 2-3 years experience

REACT

REST

Node JS

Postgres

Vue / vueJS knowledge a small plus

PHP skills a small plus

MySQL skills a small plus

Learn more/Apply for this position