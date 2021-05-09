FULL STACK JAVA SPRING BOOT DEVELOPER

Duties:
The candidate will assist in designing and do core development of new java spring boot web applications as well as maintaining and improving some existing apps. A key part of the work will be interaction between the apps with micro services.
The candidate will be working with other online team members based around the world under a systems project manager and should desire to eventually become the main technical lead of the team.
Requirements:
- At least 2-3 years experience
- REACT
- REST
- Node JS
- Postgres
- Vue / vueJS knowledge a small plus
- PHP skills a small plus
- MySQL skills a small plus