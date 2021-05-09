Head of National Key Account Managers

May 9, 2021

The ideal candidate should meet the following criteria:

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Min Grade 12
  • Diploma in Sales Management, or equivalent
  • Minimum 5 years proven Sales experience in the ‘direct selling industry’
  • Minimum 5 years Management experience

In addition, the Candidate must be in possession of a valid Code 8 Driver’s Licence, and be prepared to travel.

Desired Skills:

  • Good communication skills
  • Excellent negotiation and presentation skills
  • IT literate
  • People management skills
  • Sales orientated
  • Results driven
  • Ability to work under pressure

About The Employer:

Our Client is a large service-orientated organisation providing cleaning equipment, cleaning consumables, deep cleaning and pest control to a wide spectrum of industries throughout South Africa

Learn more/Apply for this position