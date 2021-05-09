Head of National Key Account Managers

The ideal candidate should meet the following criteria:
Qualifications and Experience:
- Min Grade 12
- Diploma in Sales Management, or equivalent
- Minimum 5 years proven Sales experience in the ‘direct selling industry’
- Minimum 5 years Management experience
In addition, the Candidate must be in possession of a valid Code 8 Driver’s Licence, and be prepared to travel.
Desired Skills:
- Good communication skills
- Excellent negotiation and presentation skills
- IT literate
- People management skills
- Sales orientated
- Results driven
- Ability to work under pressure
About The Employer:
Our Client is a large service-orientated organisation providing cleaning equipment, cleaning consumables, deep cleaning and pest control to a wide spectrum of industries throughout South Africa