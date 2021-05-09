Head of National Key Account Managers

The ideal candidate should meet the following criteria:

Qualifications and Experience:

Min Grade 12

Diploma in Sales Management, or equivalent

Minimum 5 years proven Sales experience in the ‘direct selling industry’

Minimum 5 years Management experience

In addition, the Candidate must be in possession of a valid Code 8 Driver’s Licence, and be prepared to travel.

Desired Skills:

Good communication skills

Excellent negotiation and presentation skills

IT literate

People management skills

Sales orientated

Results driven

Ability to work under pressure

About The Employer:

Our Client is a large service-orientated organisation providing cleaning equipment, cleaning consumables, deep cleaning and pest control to a wide spectrum of industries throughout South Africa

