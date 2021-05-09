Legal Specialist

Main Purpose of Job
To provide the HDA with accurate and relevant legal, compliance support and advice to minimise risks and ensure effective contractual arrangements and statutory compliance
Qualifications & Experience
- Legal degree (LLB) and Admission as an Attorney or Advocate.
- A minimum of 5 8 years experience with experience in contract law, commercial law and labour law
- Extensive experience in PFMA and Treasury Regulation, Directive and Practice Notes
- Experience in carrying out investigations and leading evidence in disciplinary cases
- Experience in commercial litigation.
- Knowledge, insight, and experience of the public and private sector human settlement environments would be preferable
Key Responsibility Areas:
Contract Management
Draft all contracts for the HDA including but not limited to:
- Employment contracts
- Service provider contracts
- Land purchase and disposal contracts
- Land and building management contracts
- Service level agreements
- Project management
- Memoranda of Understanding
- Intergovernmental relationships
- Review all contracts signed by the HDA
- Provide input and advice on appropriateness of contracts and recommended or required amendments
- Guide the development of strategic contracting and contract management approaches
- Recommend all contracts for signature or amendments to the authorized HDA signatories
Legal Management Support and Litigation
- Review and interpret relevant documentation, statutes and information in order to determine the appropriate HDA position
- Provide legal advice to all HDA management as required
- Review legal and contractual environment and identify potential risks
- Provide advice on any disputes, litigation or arbitration related matters
- Represent HDA in litigation and dispute resolution processes and procedures as appropriate
- Manage service providers providing advice or legal representation to HDA
- Represent the HDA in providing legal support and specialist advice to stakeholders and partners
- Participate in and contribute to the IGR legal forum
Service Provider Management
- Instruct and manage legal service providers with consultation and approval from Legal Manager
- Monitor performance in line with briefs provided
- Manage all litigation undertaken by service providers
- Manage legal expenditure on service providers in line with the approved budgets and in consultation with
- Legal Manager
Statutory Compliance and Governance
- Ensure that the HDA regulations are relevant and updated to enable the HDA to carry out its mandate as per HDA act
- Review statutes and policies to ensure alignment to legislation and regulations.
- Ensure HDA compliance with relevant legislation
- Develop relevant policies and review statutes and policies aligned to all legislation and regulations as and when required.
- Interpret statues and potential implications for the HDA
- Development and review of policies and procedures to ensure legal compliance
- Advise the HDA on governance issues in accordance with the PFMA / King III / HDA Act and all relevant legislation
- Assist with Board Administration (if required)
- Support with management of all legal actives within the HDA
- Knowledge of OSH
- Support and manage IR matters
- Knowledge of Land Legal matters and able to support the Land and other departments
- Knowledge of Contract Management
Closing date for applications: 23 May 2021
CVs received after the closing date will NOT be considered. Kindly take note that if you have not been contacted within fourteen (14) days of the closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Enquiries: Mandy Scullard [Phone Number Removed]; – [Email Address Removed]
Conditions of service: The HDA is an equal opportunity employer Appointments will be made in accordance with the HDA EE policy and preference will be given to people with disability and females. The HDA reserves the right not to make an appointment.