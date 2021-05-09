Legal Specialist

Main Purpose of Job

To provide the HDA with accurate and relevant legal, compliance support and advice to minimise risks and ensure effective contractual arrangements and statutory compliance

Qualifications & Experience

Legal degree (LLB) and Admission as an Attorney or Advocate.

A minimum of 5 8 years experience with experience in contract law, commercial law and labour law

Extensive experience in PFMA and Treasury Regulation, Directive and Practice Notes

Experience in carrying out investigations and leading evidence in disciplinary cases

Experience in commercial litigation.

Knowledge, insight, and experience of the public and private sector human settlement environments would be preferable

Key Responsibility Areas:

Contract Management

Draft all contracts for the HDA including but not limited to:

Employment contracts

Service provider contracts

Land purchase and disposal contracts

Land and building management contracts

Service level agreements

Project management

Memoranda of Understanding

Intergovernmental relationships

Review all contracts signed by the HDA

Provide input and advice on appropriateness of contracts and recommended or required amendments

Guide the development of strategic contracting and contract management approaches

Recommend all contracts for signature or amendments to the authorized HDA signatories

Legal Management Support and Litigation

Review and interpret relevant documentation, statutes and information in order to determine the appropriate HDA position

Provide legal advice to all HDA management as required

Review legal and contractual environment and identify potential risks

Provide advice on any disputes, litigation or arbitration related matters

Represent HDA in litigation and dispute resolution processes and procedures as appropriate

Manage service providers providing advice or legal representation to HDA

Represent the HDA in providing legal support and specialist advice to stakeholders and partners

Participate in and contribute to the IGR legal forum

Service Provider Management

Instruct and manage legal service providers with consultation and approval from Legal Manager

Monitor performance in line with briefs provided

Manage all litigation undertaken by service providers

Manage legal expenditure on service providers in line with the approved budgets and in consultation with

Legal Manager

Statutory Compliance and Governance

Ensure that the HDA regulations are relevant and updated to enable the HDA to carry out its mandate as per HDA act

Review statutes and policies to ensure alignment to legislation and regulations.

Ensure HDA compliance with relevant legislation

Develop relevant policies and review statutes and policies aligned to all legislation and regulations as and when required.

Interpret statues and potential implications for the HDA

Development and review of policies and procedures to ensure legal compliance

Advise the HDA on governance issues in accordance with the PFMA / King III / HDA Act and all relevant legislation

Assist with Board Administration (if required)

Support with management of all legal actives within the HDA

Knowledge of OSH

Support and manage IR matters

Knowledge of Land Legal matters and able to support the Land and other departments

Knowledge of Contract Management

Closing date for applications: 23 May 2021

CVs received after the closing date will NOT be considered. Kindly take note that if you have not been contacted within fourteen (14) days of the closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Enquiries: Mandy Scullard [Phone Number Removed]; – [Email Address Removed]

————————————————————————————————————————————–

Conditions of service: The HDA is an equal opportunity employer Appointments will be made in accordance with the HDA EE policy and preference will be given to people with disability and females. The HDA reserves the right not to make an appointment.

Learn more/Apply for this position