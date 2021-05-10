Advertising Sales Rep

A forward-thinking media/print company is looking to grow their footprint.
We are seeking a Sales Consultant with a wide contact base to call on identified Prospects to place adverts in their hard copy & electronic school newsletters.
Vacancies are available in ~
- Gauteng
- Cape Town
The ideal Candidate will –
have 3 years + experience in the signage/advertising industry
be unafraid of cold calling
be able to present in an engaging manner & gain a Customer’s confidence
reliable transport & valid Driver’s licence
be well groomed & articulate.
be a self-starter & goal driven individual
have a valid driver’s licence & a reliable vehicle
be prepared to travel to outlying areas
In return this company offers a competitive basic + commission on your achievements.
Mail CV, 3 references, copy driver’s licence & recent head shot photo to [Email Address Removed]
Please quote: ADV/SALES / & add GAUT or CAPE * thank you
Desired Skills:
- Cold calling