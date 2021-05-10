Advertising Sales Rep

A forward-thinking media/print company is looking to grow their footprint.

We are seeking a Sales Consultant with a wide contact base to call on identified Prospects to place adverts in their hard copy & electronic school newsletters.

Vacancies are available in ~

Gauteng

Cape Town

The ideal Candidate will –

have 3 years + experience in the signage/advertising industry

be unafraid of cold calling

be able to present in an engaging manner & gain a Customer’s confidence

reliable transport & valid Driver’s licence

be well groomed & articulate.

be a self-starter & goal driven individual

have a valid driver’s licence & a reliable vehicle

be prepared to travel to outlying areas

In return this company offers a competitive basic + commission on your achievements.

Mail CV, 3 references, copy driver’s licence & recent head shot photo to [Email Address Removed]

Please quote: ADV/SALES / & add GAUT or CAPE * thank you

Desired Skills:

Cold calling

