Analyst (Finance) at Parliament of the RSA

Parliament is elected to represent the people, ensure government by the people under the Constitution and to represent the provinces to ensure that provincial interests are taken into account in the national sphere of government. The following opportunity exist at Parliament.

PARLIAMENTARY BUDGET OFFICE

ANALYST (FINANCE)

(Five year fixed term contract)

Remuneration package: R1 299 894 per annum

Please note that the above post is subject to a probationary period.

Closing date: 21 May 2021

Parliament of the RSA uses an online recruitment system to manage employment opportunities and vacancies within the Parliamentary Services Administration. All interested applicants should visit Parliament’s careers page on the website: www. parliament. gov. za

Short-listed candidates will be subject to a positive security clearance by the South African Police Service and/or State Security Agency (SSA), citizenship and qualification checks and competency-based assessments.

Parliament reserves the right not to make an appointment.

If you do not receive any response within two (2) months of the closing date, please accept that your application has been unsuccessful.

