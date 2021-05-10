Assistant Professional Officer: Graduate Programme at City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
ENERGY AND CLIMATE CHANGE ? SUSTAINABLE ENERGY MARKETS: GENERATION ? DEVELOPMENT AND MUNICIPAL EFFICIENCY
ASSISTANT PROFESSIONAL OFFICER: GRADUATE PROGRAMME
BASIC SALARY: R326 208 TO R407 745 PER ANNUM ? REF NO: NRG 21/21
Requirements:
- BTech, BEng in Engineering
- At least one (1) year’s relevant experience
- Good analytical skills (technical; financial; projects)
- Software proficiency in MS Office; MS Projects; SAP
- Basic project management skills
- Must have passion and an abiding interest in the field of sustainable energy
- Valid driver’s licence.
Key performance areas:
- Conducting research into potential areas for the implementation of City energy efficiency initiatives and projects
- Assisting with the development of specifications for tendering for the acquisition of specialised energy efficiency (EE) infrastructure/equipment and services
- Field visits to project sites, inspection and on-site project management of EE projects
- Assisting with project development, analysis and reporting on small- medium scale renewable energy (RE) projects
- Energy data management, monitoring and verifying savings of EE projects/energy yield/production of RE projects
- Liaising with internal and external stakeholders on project delivery and performance
- Supervision of contractors/interns during performance of their daily tasks.
Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.
Closing date: 21 May 2021
- Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.
- Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.
- Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.
- Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.
- Visit our [Email Address Removed]town. [URL Removed] /careers
- No late applications will be considered.
- If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.
