Assistant Professional Officer: Graduate Programme at City of Cape Town

ENERGY AND CLIMATE CHANGE ? SUSTAINABLE ENERGY MARKETS: GENERATION ? DEVELOPMENT AND MUNICIPAL EFFICIENCY

ASSISTANT PROFESSIONAL OFFICER: GRADUATE PROGRAMME

BASIC SALARY: R326 208 TO R407 745 PER ANNUM ? REF NO: NRG 21/21

Requirements:

BTech, BEng in Engineering

At least one (1) year’s relevant experience

Good analytical skills (technical; financial; projects)

Software proficiency in MS Office; MS Projects; SAP

Basic project management skills

Must have passion and an abiding interest in the field of sustainable energy

Valid driver’s licence.

Key performance areas:

Conducting research into potential areas for the implementation of City energy efficiency initiatives and projects

Assisting with the development of specifications for tendering for the acquisition of specialised energy efficiency (EE) infrastructure/equipment and services

Field visits to project sites, inspection and on-site project management of EE projects

Assisting with project development, analysis and reporting on small- medium scale renewable energy (RE) projects

Energy data management, monitoring and verifying savings of EE projects/energy yield/production of RE projects

Liaising with internal and external stakeholders on project delivery and performance

Supervision of contractors/interns during performance of their daily tasks.

Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.

Closing date: 21 May 2021

Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

Visit our [Email Address Removed] town. [URL Removed] /careers

No late applications will be considered.

If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Assistant Professional Officer

Graduate Programme

Engineering

BTech

BEng

MS Projects

SAP

Basic project management

