Automotive Technician

A leading Motor Group has a vacancy for a qualified Auto Technician.
Are you a qualified Mercedes Technician?
Do you have –
qualification papers to confirm?
pride in your work & yourself?
an urge to forge a great career?
experience with the Mercedes brand
Accommodation for the right person, if you are an out of towner
In return, the company offers job security & full benefits
Qualified & interested?
Send a comprehensive CV, qualification certificates, 3 written references & recent photo to [Email Address Removed]. Please quote: TECHNICIAN/MTHATHA
Desired Skills:
