Automotive Technician

A leading Motor Group has a vacancy for a qualified Auto Technician.

Are you a qualified Mercedes Technician?

Do you have –

qualification papers to confirm?

pride in your work & yourself?

an urge to forge a great career?

experience with the Mercedes brand

Accommodation for the right person, if you are an out of towner

In return, the company offers job security & full benefits

Qualified & interested?

Send a comprehensive CV, qualification certificates, 3 written references & recent photo to [Email Address Removed] . Please quote: TECHNICIAN/MTHATHA

Desired Skills:

