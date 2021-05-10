Bookkeeper

Full admin function including processing of cash book, journals as required
Daily, weekly and monthly reporting to head office
Staff rostering and maintenance of payroll records for submission to heads office
Meeting all deadlines as set out by head office
Ensuring store compliance with set policy and procedures
Supplier relations and direct payments in consultation with financial controller
Liaising with external auditors in conjunction with financial controller
Any other duties or functions as determined by financial controller or Head Office
Safe guarding of company assets specifically stock, assets and cash
Dealing with cash recons specifically cash office included but not limited to doing spot checks
Dealing and reconciliation of CIT (Cash in Transit) service provider as well as cash centre
Desired Skills:
- Pastel
- Pastel Evolution
- excel
- arch
- Experience in retail
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
Retail and wholesale store