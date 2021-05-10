Bookkeeper

Full admin function including processing of cash book, journals as required

Daily, weekly and monthly reporting to head office

Staff rostering and maintenance of payroll records for submission to heads office

Meeting all deadlines as set out by head office

Ensuring store compliance with set policy and procedures

Supplier relations and direct payments in consultation with financial controller

Liaising with external auditors in conjunction with financial controller

Any other duties or functions as determined by financial controller or Head Office

Safe guarding of company assets specifically stock, assets and cash

Dealing with cash recons specifically cash office included but not limited to doing spot checks

Dealing and reconciliation of CIT (Cash in Transit) service provider as well as cash centre

Desired Skills:

Pastel

Pastel Evolution

excel

arch

Experience in retail

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Retail and wholesale store

