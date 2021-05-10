Bookkeeper at Headhunters

Our client in the investment industry, based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Bookkeeper.

Responsibilities:

Reconciliation and reports:

  • Cash flow daily
  • Wetstock reconciliation and verification weekly
  • Petty cash management
  • Petty cash reconciliation monthly

Banking:

  • Banking and bank reconciliation daily
  • Banking authorisation and payments

Debtors:

  • Debtors reconciliation weekly
  • Debtors allocation
  • Debtors review monthly
  • Credit guarantee function on CGIC, including managing new and termination customers and limits

Monthly financial reports:

  • Daily Sales Report
  • Monthly volumes and Budget Report
  • TOP FCA report
  • Bulk delivery report
  • Month end reports from SmartFuel
  • TFN & Keyfleet discount journals
  • Intercompany Discount Journals

New customers:

  • Discount and feasibility calculation for new customers

Salaries:

  • Monthly complete of salaries
  • Monthly submission of salary and wages report
  • Monthly EMP201 submissions

Third party consultants:

  • Verify sales consultants invoices against delivery
  • Invoices and deliveries for consultant payment
  • Reconciling consultants litres monthly

Back-up:

  • Ordering of loads from suppliers
  • Request payment to be done
  • Epping Loads
  • Cargoworks Loads

Requirements:

  • BCom accounting
  • 2-3 years previous experience
  • Well-seasoned and eager to learn
  • An analytical thinker
  • Attention to detail

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

