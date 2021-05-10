Bookkeeper at Headhunters

Our client in the investment industry, based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Bookkeeper.

Responsibilities:

Reconciliation and reports:

Cash flow daily

Wetstock reconciliation and verification weekly

Petty cash management

Petty cash reconciliation monthly

Banking:

Banking and bank reconciliation daily

Banking authorisation and payments

Debtors:

Debtors reconciliation weekly

Debtors allocation

Debtors review monthly

Credit guarantee function on CGIC, including managing new and termination customers and limits

Monthly financial reports:

Daily Sales Report

Monthly volumes and Budget Report

TOP FCA report

Bulk delivery report

Month end reports from SmartFuel

TFN & Keyfleet discount journals

Intercompany Discount Journals

New customers:

Discount and feasibility calculation for new customers

Salaries:

Monthly complete of salaries

Monthly submission of salary and wages report

Monthly EMP201 submissions

Third party consultants:

Verify sales consultants invoices against delivery

Invoices and deliveries for consultant payment

Reconciling consultants litres monthly

Back-up:

Ordering of loads from suppliers

Request payment to be done

Epping Loads

Cargoworks Loads

Requirements:

BCom accounting

2-3 years previous experience

Well-seasoned and eager to learn

An analytical thinker

Attention to detail

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

