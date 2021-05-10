Bookkeeper at Headhunters

Our client in the investment industry, based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Bookkeeper.
Responsibilities:
Reconciliation and reports:
- Cash flow daily
- Wetstock reconciliation and verification weekly
- Petty cash management
- Petty cash reconciliation monthly
Banking:
- Banking and bank reconciliation daily
- Banking authorisation and payments
Debtors:
- Debtors reconciliation weekly
- Debtors allocation
- Debtors review monthly
- Credit guarantee function on CGIC, including managing new and termination customers and limits
Monthly financial reports:
- Daily Sales Report
- Monthly volumes and Budget Report
- TOP FCA report
- Bulk delivery report
- Month end reports from SmartFuel
- TFN & Keyfleet discount journals
- Intercompany Discount Journals
New customers:
- Discount and feasibility calculation for new customers
Salaries:
- Monthly complete of salaries
- Monthly submission of salary and wages report
- Monthly EMP201 submissions
Third party consultants:
- Verify sales consultants invoices against delivery
- Invoices and deliveries for consultant payment
- Reconciling consultants litres monthly
Back-up:
- Ordering of loads from suppliers
- Request payment to be done
- Epping Loads
- Cargoworks Loads
Requirements:
- BCom accounting
- 2-3 years previous experience
- Well-seasoned and eager to learn
- An analytical thinker
- Attention to detail
