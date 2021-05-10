Branch Manager

Job Description:
- Full management of the branch and all operations.
- Management of Drivers. Including leave and disciplinary management.
- Liaising with Customers and Top Management regarding the performance of the branch.
- Vehicle and Workshop Management. Ensuring that all Company vehicles and trailers are in a good running order. Ensuring that all vehicles have sufficient staff.
- Management and consistent planning and monitoring of vehicle routes and performance.
- Full management of vehicle documentation including manifests and checklists. Driver PRDP and vehicle COF.
- Full co-ordination and route planning for all line haul vehicles.
- Completion of accurate service reports including the diesel consumption reports, failed delivery report, POD report. Completing daily debriefing.
- Monitoring and adhering to all Health and Safety requirements of the site.
Job Requirements:
Grade 12
National Diploma in Transport Management a Bonus.
4+ Years Transportation Experience