Branch Manager

May 10, 2021

Job Description:

  • Full management of the branch and all operations.
  • Management of Drivers. Including leave and disciplinary management.
  • Liaising with Customers and Top Management regarding the performance of the branch.
  • Vehicle and Workshop Management. Ensuring that all Company vehicles and trailers are in a good running order. Ensuring that all vehicles have sufficient staff.
  • Management and consistent planning and monitoring of vehicle routes and performance.
  • Full management of vehicle documentation including manifests and checklists. Driver PRDP and vehicle COF.
  • Full co-ordination and route planning for all line haul vehicles.
  • Completion of accurate service reports including the diesel consumption reports, failed delivery report, POD report. Completing daily debriefing.
  • Monitoring and adhering to all Health and Safety requirements of the site.

Job Requirements:

Grade 12
National Diploma in Transport Management a Bonus.
4+ Years Transportation Experience

