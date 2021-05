Cherry Picker Operator

Requirements:

Certified Cherry Picker Operator preferred

Order Picker experience

Written and Verbal communication skills are required

Possess excellent attention to detail

Ability to thrive in a fast paced/ high volume environment

Desired Skills:

Cherry Picker Operator experience

Order Picker experience

About The Employer:

Our Client situated in Stikland Industrial area requires the services of a competent Cherry Picker Operator/ Order Picker.

