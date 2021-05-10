Claims and Contract Manager

May 10, 2021

Assist the EMployer with dispute resolution
Conduct and participate in regular meetings/audits
Compile referrals/rebuttals
Knowledge of FIDIC and NEC suites of contracts
Knowledge of Employer’s supply chain procedure
Extensive working knowledge of the principles of design and construction projects
Background in construction science, business management and the construction industry
3 yrs Legal degree or BSc in Engineering

Desired Skills:

  • Commercial knowledge
  • Good interpersonal skills
  • Dispute Resolution

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • South African Council for Project and Construction Management Profession

About The Employer:

Largest electricity company in Africa

