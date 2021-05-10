Claims and Contract Manager

Assist the EMployer with dispute resolution

Conduct and participate in regular meetings/audits

Compile referrals/rebuttals

Knowledge of FIDIC and NEC suites of contracts

Knowledge of Employer’s supply chain procedure

Extensive working knowledge of the principles of design and construction projects

Background in construction science, business management and the construction industry

3 yrs Legal degree or BSc in Engineering

Desired Skills:

Commercial knowledge

Good interpersonal skills

Dispute Resolution

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

South African Council for Project and Construction Management Profession

About The Employer:

Largest electricity company in Africa

