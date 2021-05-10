CLIENT CARE CONSULTANT: HEALTHCARE

INTRODUCTION

Our client that is in the Financial Services, we are looking to hire a talented CLIENT CARE CONSULTANT: HEALTHCARE to join our team. If you’re hard-working, dedicated and willing to roll up your sleeves in order to get a result, this is a great place to grow your career.

ROLE PROFILE

Provide an effective and efficient conduit between company and its clients (i.e., members and appointed representatives of the organisation) through provision of intermediary service i.e., query resolution, administrative service, communication, training, and education.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES AND ACCOUNTABILITY

CONSULTING

Gain knowledge of the Employee Benefits (medical scheme, retirement fund, group risk, employee wellness programme, expatriation health benefits etc.) industry and the products available in the market

Observe and assist with in-depth analysis of members’ financial needs and provide appropriate advice, record, save and provide member with a copy of the record of advice

Practice understanding of the benefits, exclusions, administration processes and procedures of their appointed schemes/funds

Practice and assist with advising members who are leaving their employers (retirement/resignations) of their options (e.g., continuation, transfers, preservations options, tax implications, etc.) and refer them to an authorised financial planner for advice

Observe, practice, and assist with consulting of members who have low investment (e.g., Red zone) to encourage them to increase their contributions or change their investment strategy

Observe, practice, and assist with conduct onsite member assist sessions and training sessions

ADMINISTRATION AND QUERY MANAGEMENT

Observe and attend to the resolution of member’s queries. You are required to escalate complex queries to your service consultant as soon as possible

Save client communication on internal drive, keep record of attendance register for training sessions, on-site session, queries received and option change forms

Observe and prepare meeting packs for trustees/committee, record and distribute meeting notes to all relevant parties

Request necessary data/information from schemes/funds to support projects

Assist service consultants with resolution of billing discrepancies, membership compliance audits

Assists service consultants with preparation of provision to the Human Resource and Payroll team of each client in your portfolio with monthly dashboard report/stats of all activities and analysis relevant to you scope of responsibilities

PROFESSIONALISM

Ensuring clear, effective, and professional communication to clients

Always adhere to high standards of quality and professionalism (punctuality, formal dress code, professional written and verbal communication etc.)

Comply with FAIS code of conduct

Adhere to company’s ‘Style Guide’ protocol, ensure that all external communication is peer reviewed before sending

Treat clients with dignity and respect

Keep workstation neat, orderly, and tidy

Work collaboratively and efficiently with other team members and provide support where required

QUALIFICATIONS, COMPETENCY AND EXPERIENCE

Matric

At least 1-year experience in medical insurance industry

In process of attaining FAIS Fit & Proper compliant (NQF Level 5, Regulatory Exams)

MS Office proficient and proficiency in English (second language proficiency preferable); drivers’ license

1-year experience in customer service experience

Employee Benefits Experience (Advantage)

Desired Skills:

Communications skills

Customer Service skills

About The Employer:

Our client is looking to employ 2 CLIENT CARE CONSULTANTs: HEALTHCARE. 1 in PE and 1 in Pretoria.

