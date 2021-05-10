Commercial Agent

Attention all qualified Commercial Letting Estate Agent’s in Gauteng area.

Are you open for a change of scenery?

Would you relish an opportunity to rent/ sell business & retail stores with plenty of stock, & no internal competition?

Then contact us NOW, to secure your place with this leading Commercial Property Group.

Mail your comprehensive CV, qualifications, confirmation of reliable vehicle, cell & PC, driver’s licence & recent headshot photo to [Email Address Removed] . Please quote RENTAL/AGENT/GAUT

Desired Skills:

Commercial property experience

Learn more/Apply for this position