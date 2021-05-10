An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Consumption Planning (LSV) DevOps Co-ordinator to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/ Menlyn/ Rosslyn/Home office rotation.
Qualification : Relevant IT / Business Degree
Years of Experience:
- Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
- ITIL certification (advantageous)
- Minimum of 8 years IT working experience
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)
- Minimum 6 years’ experience in an Operations environment
Level of Experience: Senior
Technical/ Functional Skills :
- In-depth working knowledge of IT Infrastructure and
- Platforms – Operating systems like Linux, Platforms like Databases (specifically Oracle), Web
- technologies (specifically GlassFish and Payara Servers)
- Experience in Data Ware Housing
- Experience in Application-, Web-, and Unix server Operation
- Experience in Oracle Database Operation
- Preferred experience with Cloud technology (e.g. AWS, Azure, Google)
- Experience in Shell, Oracle SQL, JavaScript, WebserverConfigurations, Informatica ETL, Oracle APEX, Business
- Intelligence Reporting
- Experience in Managing Application Interface (APIs, DB Interfaces, etc.)
- Service Now, ITSM or similar Ticket Management Systems
- Knowledge of IT production cost calculation
Responsibilities:
- 2nd and 3rd Level Support for the application
- Creation and refinement of user stories for the solution.
- Steering of User Story Implementations with external Providers
- Onboarding, Transition and Overall Steering of external Providers
- Consulting and supporting of stakeholders
- Responsible for all required documentation including Operations manual, security, test concept etc.
- Experience in Developing and Steering Test-Concepts for upcoming software features and releases with an external provider
- Responsible for developing and configuring systems to deploy, host, monitor and run LSV across on-premise solutions and preferred Cloud solutions
- Practical IT Operations Experience (like logging, monitoring) and experience in steering of IT Provider who are in charge for Ops especially Experience with the processes and techniques for logging, monitoring and following up on production incidents
- Experience ensuring that Service Level Targets (SLTs) are known and communicated to the feature team and other stakeholders
Apply today for further information
Desired Skills:
- Consumption planning
- LSV
- DevOps
- Linux
- Oracle
- glassfish
- payara
- dataware house
- unix
- aws
- azure
- Oracle database
- Javascript
- ITSM
- support
- user stories
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma