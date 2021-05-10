Consumption Planning (LSV) DevOps Co-ordinator

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Consumption Planning (LSV) DevOps Co-ordinator to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/ Menlyn/ Rosslyn/Home office rotation.

Qualification : Relevant IT / Business Degree

Years of Experience:

Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience

ITIL certification (advantageous)

Minimum of 8 years IT working experience

ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)

Minimum 6 years’ experience in an Operations environment

Level of Experience: Senior

Technical/ Functional Skills :

In-depth working knowledge of IT Infrastructure and

Platforms – Operating systems like Linux, Platforms like Databases (specifically Oracle), Web

technologies (specifically GlassFish and Payara Servers)

Experience in Data Ware Housing

Experience in Application-, Web-, and Unix server Operation

Experience in Oracle Database Operation

Preferred experience with Cloud technology (e.g. AWS, Azure, Google)

Experience in Shell, Oracle SQL, JavaScript, WebserverConfigurations, Informatica ETL, Oracle APEX, Business

Intelligence Reporting

Experience in Managing Application Interface (APIs, DB Interfaces, etc.)

Service Now, ITSM or similar Ticket Management Systems

Knowledge of IT production cost calculation

Responsibilities:

2nd and 3rd Level Support for the application

Creation and refinement of user stories for the solution.

Steering of User Story Implementations with external Providers

Onboarding, Transition and Overall Steering of external Providers

Consulting and supporting of stakeholders

Responsible for all required documentation including Operations manual, security, test concept etc.

Experience in Developing and Steering Test-Concepts for upcoming software features and releases with an external provider

Responsible for developing and configuring systems to deploy, host, monitor and run LSV across on-premise solutions and preferred Cloud solutions

Practical IT Operations Experience (like logging, monitoring) and experience in steering of IT Provider who are in charge for Ops especially Experience with the processes and techniques for logging, monitoring and following up on production incidents

Experience ensuring that Service Level Targets (SLTs) are known and communicated to the feature team and other stakeholders

