Contract Manager

Control and report on contract usage in the issue of Orders instructions under NEC
Review, enforce and report on contract works, including non-compliance notices, defects, penalites, retention etc
Manage and update contract managment performance index for task
Manage and update the contracts management information in the designated contracts management system
Purchase order assessment
Manage and control contracts management documentation and record traceability
Monitor and control weekly and monthly contract cost reports
Assess planned vs actual payments and analyse trends
Communicate with Project managers
Report on actual milestones and activities and any diversions
Conduct and participate in meetings
Participate in negotiations with contractors to conclude contracts
National Diploma – 5 years contract management experience
Desired Skills:
- Analytical thinker
- Teamwork
- Planning & Organising
- Negotiation
- Budgetary
- Manage contracts
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Diploma
- South African Council for Project and Construction Management Profession
About The Employer:
Largest electricity company in South Africa