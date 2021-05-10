Counter Sales

Responsibilities
- Greet customers and answer all enquiries
- Suggest items available for sale and assisting in locating items
- Responsible for the processing of customer orders
- Provide quotations to the customers either telephonically or written
- Advise customers with respect to stock availability, lead times etc.
- Develop new sales opportunities through cold calls to potential customers
- Keep abreast with regards to latest product trends / developments in order to provide the best advise the customers
- Have an understanding on how the different products work
- Ensure that their respective sales and GP targets are achieved on a monthly basis
- Provide after sales follow up to ensure that the customers are satisfied with the service
- Handle administrative duties
- Remain relevant with respect to the products offered by the Company and ensure technical competence in the sale thereof