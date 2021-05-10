Counter Sales

Responsibilities

  • Greet customers and answer all enquiries
  • Suggest items available for sale and assisting in locating items
  • Responsible for the processing of customer orders
  • Provide quotations to the customers either telephonically or written
  • Advise customers with respect to stock availability, lead times etc.
  • Develop new sales opportunities through cold calls to potential customers
  • Keep abreast with regards to latest product trends / developments in order to provide the best advise the customers
  • Have an understanding on how the different products work
  • Ensure that their respective sales and GP targets are achieved on a monthly basis
  • Provide after sales follow up to ensure that the customers are satisfied with the service
  • Handle administrative duties
  • Remain relevant with respect to the products offered by the Company and ensure technical competence in the sale thereof

