Creditors clerk

May 10, 2021

This position is for a creditor however will have to do general administrative duties.

  • Knowledge of both credit and debit systems
  • Assisting Customers
  • General day to day duties

Own transportation is required
The necessary qualification

If you are intrested Pleasse seen your Updated CV and Documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Debit
  • Credit
  • Admin Duties

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Diploma
  • Association of Chartered Certified Accountants

