Creditors clerk

This position is for a creditor however will have to do general administrative duties.
- Knowledge of both credit and debit systems
- Assisting Customers
- General day to day duties
Own transportation is required
The necessary qualification
If you are intrested Pleasse seen your Updated CV and Documents to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Debit
- Credit
- Admin Duties
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Diploma
- Association of Chartered Certified Accountants