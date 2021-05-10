Creditors clerk

This position is for a creditor however will have to do general administrative duties.

Knowledge of both credit and debit systems

Assisting Customers

General day to day duties

Own transportation is required

The necessary qualification

If you are intrested Pleasse seen your Updated CV and Documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Debit

Credit

Admin Duties

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

Association of Chartered Certified Accountants

Learn more/Apply for this position